Silicon Photonics Market Segmentation, Future Trends, Growth Overview, Key Companies and Forecast by 2031

The Global Silicon Photonics Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the product's/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031.

How Big is the Silicon Photonics Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.1 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 5.9 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of over 26% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Report Ocean, revealed that the global silicon photonics market was worth USD 1.1 billion in the year 2021. According to the study, the market is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 26%, with revenues reaching USD 5.9 billion by 2028.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Silicon Photonics Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Thorlabs, Inc., Abrisa Technologies, TOPTICA Photonics AG, Precision Optical, Vescent Photonics, Esco Optics, Advanced Optowave Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Carl Zeiss AG (Scantinel Photonics GmbH), Intel Corporation, Schott AG, Polatis Photonics Inc., Philips Photonics, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Molex Inc., IPG Photonics, NEC Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Finisar Corporation, and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Product Type

Transceivers

Variable Optical Attenuators

Switches

Cables

Sensors

By Component

Lasers

Modulators

Photo Detectors

By Waveguide

4001,500 NM

1,3101,550 NM

9007,000 NM

By Application

Data Center and High-Performance Computing

Telecommunication

Military, Defense, And Aerospace

Medical and Life Sciences

Other Applications

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

