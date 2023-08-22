Coda goes to Cologne! Come meet us at #Gamescom2023

COLOGNE, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 22 August 2023 - Coda Payments ("Coda"), the world's leader in out-of-app content monetization solutions, returns to Gamescom in Cologne this year.





At Coda, our publisher partners are our priority and we're expanding our suite of solutions to ensure we keep pace with their evolving needs.



Today, we're excited to share our latest solution, Coda's direct-to-consumer (D2C) webshops, which enables publishers to monetize their content to fans directly. With over a decade of experience and having built and transformed Codashop into the most reliable and battle-tested platform for out-of-app monetization in global gaming, Coda is the ideal partner to help publishers create, operate, and grow the success of their D2C webshops.



To date, Coda has facilitated over 400 API integrations and established a massive paying user base of over 80M+ active buyers, helping publishers maximize their revenue and margins worldwide. In addition to having the required technical expertise to successfully build and run webshops, Coda has the benefit of already operating in over 60 markets and supporting local payment methods where publishers can unlock meaningful revenue. We have a deep understanding of local contexts - from the regulatory landscape to consumer preferences - and are always on hand to provide local insights to our publisher partners.



Coda prides itself on having evolved into a trusted strategic monetization, discovery and market development partner for gaming and digital content publishers around the world. Our goal is to help publishers go to market quickly with an established foundation that requires little legwork, and retains the scalability and flexibility to grow. What we deliver to publishers is: More players, less payers, less lift.



Gamescom attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about this, as well as our other out-of-app content monetization solutions across gaming, live streaming, and more.



Tamara Japp-Shama, Senior Director, Publishing Partnerships at Coda commented, "It's a privilege to be back at one of the most iconic gaming events in the world. We've come a long way from where we were last year and can't wait to share our latest solutions and insights with Gamescom attendees. We're looking forward to seeing familiar and new faces to discuss how Coda is transforming the future of out-of-app monetization in the gaming industry and beyond."



Since its establishment in 2011, with its headquarters in Singapore, Coda has gained trust from some of the world's most renowned game publishers, including Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts (EA), miHoYo, Riot Games, and Supercell, facilitating global audience expansion. Collaborating with over 300 game and digital content publishers in over 60 markets, Coda empowers revenue growth by efficiently reaching paying players through seamless out-of-app content monetization solutions.



Backed by Smash Capital, Insight Partners, GIC, Apis Partners and GMO Global Payment Fund, Coda has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in APAC by the Financial Times, a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and the Best Payment Solutions Provider for the game Industry (Global) by Global Brand Magazine.



Call to Action:

Explore Coda's cutting-edge digital content monetization solutions at Hall 2.1, Booth D-010.



About Coda

Founded in 2011, Coda is the global leader in content monetization solutions for gaming publishers. We connect over 300 publishers, including gaming's biggest names like miHoYo, Tencent and ByteDance, to 10M+ customers in 65 markets through 300+ payment methods. Coda's flagship solutions include Codapay, our direct payments integration on publishers' websites, and Codashop, the preferred destination for in-game content purchases for millions of gamers worldwide. Coda also expands publishers' reach across super-apps and e-commerce sites through xShop. Backed by Smash Capital, Insight Partners, GIC, Apis Partners, and GMO Global Payment Fund, we're recognized as a fast-growing APAC company, Technology Pioneer, and the Best Payment Solutions Provider for the Gaming Industry.

