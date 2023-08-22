Taiwan to receive 1st batch of Abrams tanks next year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is set to receive the first batch of M1A2T Abrams next year, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced during a government budget briefing on Monday (Aug. 21).

Thirty-eight tanks will arrive in 2024, 42 tanks in 2025, and 28 tanks in 2026, according to the Ministry of National Defense. The U.S. approved the sale of 108 Abrams in 2019 for US$ 2.2 billion (NT$70.3 billion).

Military officials have said that a group of Army officers has been selected to undergo tank training and maintenance in the U.S., Liberty Times reported. Upon completing their training, they will return to Taiwan to serve as instructors.

The purchase of the Abrams tanks is part of Taiwan's efforts to bolster defense capabilities along the northern coast and enhance national defense.

The Army Command has stated that the M1A2T tanks will have better maneuverability, be able to keep up with rapid developments on the battlefield, improve the Army’s overall combat capability, and improve joint combat effectiveness and firepower.

The MND said it conducted a comparative assessment between the Abrams and China’s main battle tank, the Type 99, and concluded that in terms of firepower, protection, and mobility, the Abrams is superior.