Electric Motor Market research scope: In-depth Growth Analysis with Development share and Revenues by 2031

According to a recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the global electric motor market was valued at USD 119.7 billion in 2021. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.70%, reaching USD 187.1 billion by 2028. The increasing fuel prices and environmental concerns are leading consumers to shift towards eco-friendly non-conventional fuel alternatives. Electric motors offer a cleaner and more sustainable solution, prompting end-user industries to adopt electric motors and driving market growth.
How Big is the Electric Motor Market?
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 119.7 billion
|Market Forecast in 2028
|USD 187.1 billion
|Growth rate (2021 to 2028)
|CAGR of 6.70%
|Base Year of the Analysis
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021-2028
What is the scope of the market growth?
The global electric motor market is experiencing robust growth, with a projected CAGR of nearly 7% in the coming years. This growth is driven by factors such as longer operating life, low energy consumption, high endurance for fluctuating voltages, and low maintenance requirements of electric motors.
Who are the Key Players Operating in the Electric Motor Market?
Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:
Ametek Incorporation, Siemens AG, Baldor Electric Incorporation, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., ARC Systems Incorporation, and Brook Crompton UK Limited, among others.
Segmentation Overview
Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028
By Value (USD Million)
Market Share & Forecast
By Type
AC
DC
By Power Rating
<1 KW
1-2.2 KW
2-375 KW
375 KW
By Output Power
<1 HP
1 HP
By Rotor Type
Inner Rotor
Outer Rotor
By End-User
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Agriculture
Transportation
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
