Electric Motor Market research scope: In-depth Growth Analysis with Development share and Revenues by 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Electric Motor Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

According to a recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the global electric motor market was valued at USD 119.7 billion in 2021. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.70%, reaching USD 187.1 billion by 2028. The increasing fuel prices and environmental concerns are leading consumers to shift towards eco-friendly non-conventional fuel alternatives. Electric motors offer a cleaner and more sustainable solution, prompting end-user industries to adopt electric motors and driving market growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR506

How Big is the Electric Motor Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 119.7 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 187.1 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 6.70% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The global electric motor market is experiencing robust growth, with a projected CAGR of nearly 7% in the coming years. This growth is driven by factors such as longer operating life, low energy consumption, high endurance for fluctuating voltages, and low maintenance requirements of electric motors.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Electric Motor Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Ametek Incorporation, Siemens AG, Baldor Electric Incorporation, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., ARC Systems Incorporation, and Brook Crompton UK Limited, among others.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

AC

DC

By Power Rating

<1 KW

1-2.2 KW

2-375 KW

375 KW

By Output Power

<1 HP

1 HP

By Rotor Type

Inner Rotor

Outer Rotor

By End-User

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Agriculture

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR506