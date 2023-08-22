India Packers and Movers Market Booming Industry Growth, Research Scope, Advance Technology and Innovations by 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “India Packers and Movers Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

India Packers & Movers Market to Witness Robust Growth through 2028

The expansion in the Packers & Movers market can be primarily attributed to high rate of urbanization, changing lifestyle pattens, growing floating population of the country, development of right and massive infrastructures for both personal and professional use and incorporation of technological advancements such as AI, chatbots, etc. to provide enhanced support like real-time tracking to the customers

How Big is the India Packers and Movers Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 Market Forecast in 2028 Growth rate (2021 to 2028) Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Who are the Key Players Operating in the India Packers and Movers Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

UrbanClub Logistics India Pvt. Ltd., All India Packers and Movers, India Packers Group, Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd., Gati Packers and Movers, Express, India Packers and Movers Pvt. Ltd., CTC Cargo Packers & Movers, Eureka Packers and Movers, Speedex Packers and Movers, ShiftKarado

Segmentation Overview

By Type (Local, Inter-State And International);

By Mode Of Transportation (Road, Railway, Air Cargo And Sea Freight Cargo);

By End-User (Residential (Home Relocation, Vehicle Transportation And Others) And Commercial (Corporate Shifting, Office Relocation And Others));

By Region (North India, South India, East India And West India)

