Automotive Wheels Market Trends, Latest Techniques, Key Segments And Geography Forecasts Till 2031

The growth of the automotive wheels market can be primarily attributed to the rising demand for automotive and emergence as well as adoption of new technologies in wheel manufacturing. Moreover, an increment in the demand for electric vehicles due to stringent pollution standards coupled with rising popularity of electric vehicles throughout the world is also expected to propel the growth rate of the global automotive wheel market

Global Automotive Wheels Market to Reach Worth USD 46,173 Million by 2028

The growth of the automotive wheels market can be primarily attributed to the rising demand for automotive and emergence as well as adoption of new technologies in wheel manufacturing. Moreover, an increment in the demand for electric vehicles due to stringent pollution standards coupled with rising popularity of electric vehicles throughout the world is also expected to propel the growth rate of the global automotive wheel market

How Big is the Automotive Wheels Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 28,763 million Market Forecast in 2028 USD 46,173 Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 7.2% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean revealed that the Global Automotive Wheels Market was worth USD 28,763 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 46,173 million by the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the period of 2022-2028. This can be attributed to the rising demand for automotive and the emergence and adoption of new technologies in wheel manufacturing.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Automotive Wheels Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Hitachi Metals, Steel Strips Wheels, American Eagle Wheels, Arconic, CLN Group, Topy IndustriesSensus, BBS Alloy Wheel, BORBET GmbH., CITIC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing Co., Thyssenkrupp, MAXION Wheels, Foshan Nanhai, Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co., Ltd, MHT Luxury Wheels., TSW Wheels and other prominent players

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

By Volume (Million Units)

Market Share & Forecast

By Material

Carbon Fiber

Steel

Alloy

Others

By Vehicle Type

Off-Road (Construction and Mining Equipment, Agriculture Tractors etc.)

On-Road (Passenger and Commercial Vehicle)

By End-User

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

