India Floating Solar Power Plant Market, Research Methodology, Comprehensive Insights and Forecast Report By 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “India Floating Solar Power Plant Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

India Floating Solar Power Plant Installed Capacity Stood at 1,832 MW in 2021

The expansion in India Floating Solar Power Plant market is primarily attributed to increasing concerns about fossil fuels for generating power coupled with surging energy consumption across the country..,

How Big is the India Floating Solar Power Plant Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 Market Forecast in 2028 Growth rate (2021 to 2028) Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Report Ocean revealed that the Floating Solar Power Plant in India has an installed capacity of 1,832 MW (combined) as of December 2021.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the India Floating Solar Power Plant Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

NTPC, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC), Tata Power Solar System Ltd., Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology, Kerala State Electricity Board, Indian Oil Corporation, Vikram Solar, Ciel & Terre International, KYOCERA Corporation, BHEL and other prominent players

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Technology

Photovoltaic (PV)

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

By Type

Stationary

Solar Tracking

By Location

Onshore

Offshore

By Capacity

1MW 5MW

5.1MW 10MW

10.1MW 15MW

15MW 20MW

Above 20 MW

By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

