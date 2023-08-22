Automotive Memory Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Automotive Memory Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.
A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm; Report Ocean revealed that the Global Automotive Memory Market was worth USD 3,475.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach up to USD 17,250.6 million by the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period of 2022-2028. The expansion in the Automotive Memory market can be primarily attributed to the emergence and incorporation of several advanced features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), predictive and self-intelligence systems, and other capabilities in automotive. Such features necessitate the use of an automotive microcontroller as memory is built into automotive microcontrollers for data storage and transport. Thus, growing demand for these advanced features is expected to bolster the market for automotive memory over the forecast period 2022-2028.
How Big is the Automotive Memory Market?
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 3,475.3 million
|Market Forecast in 2028
|USD 17,250.6 million
|Growth rate (2021 to 2028)
|CAGR of 23.9%
|Base Year of the Analysis
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021-2028
What is the scope of the market growth?
Global Automotive Memory Market to Surpass USD 17 Billion by 2028
Who are the Key Players Operating in the Automotive Memory Market?
Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:
Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Technologies, Inc., SK Hynix, Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Macronix International Co., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Nanya Technology, Winbond Electronics Corp. and other prominent players.
Segmentation Overview
Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028
By Value (USD Million)
By volume (Million Units)
Market Share & Forecast
By Product
DRAM
NAND
Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Type
8 Gbit
4 Gbit
2 Gbit
Others
SRAM
NOR
Others
By Application
Infotainment & Connectivity
ADAS
Others
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
By Region
North America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
Highlights of the Report
- The Automotive Memory Market 's consumer behavior and trends are thoroughly explained in this study.
- The research details the market for lucrative business opportunities.
- The readers will obtain knowledge of the forthcoming goods and associated advancements in the industry for moringa ingredients.
- The study outlines the key strategic actions taken by the major players operating in the market for moringa ingredients.
- The report carefully examines the segments in light of their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential.
- The Market research analyzes market trends in various areas and nations using a geographical analysis.
