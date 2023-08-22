Automotive Memory Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Automotive Memory Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm; Report Ocean revealed that the Global Automotive Memory Market was worth USD 3,475.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach up to USD 17,250.6 million by the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period of 2022-2028. The expansion in the Automotive Memory market can be primarily attributed to the emergence and incorporation of several advanced features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), predictive and self-intelligence systems, and other capabilities in automotive. Such features necessitate the use of an automotive microcontroller as memory is built into automotive microcontrollers for data storage and transport. Thus, growing demand for these advanced features is expected to bolster the market for automotive memory over the forecast period 2022-2028.

How Big is the Automotive Memory Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3,475.3 million Market Forecast in 2028 USD 17,250.6 million Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 23.9% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Global Automotive Memory Market to Surpass USD 17 Billion by 2028

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Automotive Memory Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Technologies, Inc., SK Hynix, Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Macronix International Co., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Nanya Technology, Winbond Electronics Corp. and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

By volume (Million Units)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product

DRAM

NAND

Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Type

8 Gbit

4 Gbit

2 Gbit

Others

SRAM

NOR

Others

By Application

Infotainment & Connectivity

ADAS

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

