Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market Overview by Rising Demands and Scope 2023 to 2031

The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market.

Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% by the end of 2028. The lucrative growth of Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market is attributed to the growing adoption of used electric cars in the booming logistics and passenger transport sector. Also, the government projects and policies are affecting the electric vehicle markets growth and are estimated to upkeep the growth over the near future. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has set a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 through a circular carbon economy approach compatible with the kingdoms development and diversification plans.

How Big is the Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 Market Forecast in 2028 Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 32.5% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Tesla Motors Inc, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Geely, Honda Motor Company Ltd, General Motors Group, Hyundai Kia Automotive Group, and other prominent players

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

By Volume (Thousand Units)

Market Share & Forecast

By Drive Type

Plug-in Hybrid

Pure Electric

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

Northern and Central

Southern

Eastern

Western

