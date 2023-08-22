United States Fintech Market Key Players, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunity and Challenges, and Forecast 2023-2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “United States Fintech Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean, revealed that the United States fintech market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2027. Fintech is growing at a high rate in the United States due to changing business models and the increasing emphasis on boosting customer interaction to boost revenue. Additionally, the increasing digitization of businesses and growing investment in fintech companies offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

How Big is the United States Fintech Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 Market Forecast in 2028 Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 10.1% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

United States Fintech Market Witnessing Growth Spurts: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 10.1% by 2027

Who are the Key Players Operating in the United States Fintech Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Stripe, Klarna, Kraken, Chime, Plaid, Robinhood, Brex, Carta, Three-way tie, Square Inc., and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Service Propositions

Money Transfer and Payments

Savings and Investments

Digital Lending & Lending Marketplaces

Online Insurance & Insurance Marketplaces

Others (E-Commerce Purchase Financing, etc.)

By Application

Banking

Insurance

Securities

By Deployment

On-cloud

On-premise

