Vietnam Fintech Market Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application and Forecast to 2031

Report Ocean revealed that the Vietnam fintech market was worth USD 7.23 billion in 2020. According to the study, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.0%, earning revenue of around USD 23.2 billion by the end of 2027.

Report Ocean revealed that the Vietnam fintech market was worth USD 7.23 billion in 2020. According to the study, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.0%, earning revenue of around USD 23.2 billion by the end of 2027.

How Big is the Vietnam Fintech Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 7.23 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 23.2 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 18.0% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Vietnam Fintech Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

MoMo, Nextpay, Zalopay, VayMuon, Kilimo Finance, VNPAY, Coin98, Rikkei Finance, VIU APP, Bizzi, Fundiin, and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Service Propositions

Money Transfer and Payments

Savings and Investments

Digital Lending & Lending Marketplaces

Online Insurance & Insurance Marketplaces

Others (E-Commerce Purchase Financing, etc.)

By Application

Banking

Insurance

Securities

By Deployment

On-cloud

On-premise

