Minister of Youth and Sports Officiates Avenue K Balloon Run 7.0 Celebrating The Merdeka Month

Avenue K Shopping Mall’s signature balloon run paints KL city pink by hosting a vibrant event welcoming 80 athletes with disabilities and communities in the heart of Kuala Lumpur

YB Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports Officiates Avenue K Balloon Run 7.0

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 22 August 2023 - Avenue K Shopping Mall wrapped up its annual Balloon Run 7.0 on 20th August 2023, with 2,500 participants from diverse backgrounds in a vibrant celebration of the Merdeka month. One of the highlights of this year's event was the presence of YB Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports who officiated the race.The distinct element of this run is the four fuchsia pink balloons that are tied to every participant throughout the race, passing by various city attractions such as the Petronas Twin Towers, starting and finishing at the mall's entrance on Jalan Ampang. This enduring tradition has shaped the unique identity of the fun run, making it what it is today. Reiterating its commitment to inclusivity, Avenue K also partnered with the KLBUG Sports Community for the first time, integrating 80 athletes with special needs into the Balloon Run."I thank the organisers for making the decision to make the run an inclusive one to reflect the spirit of Merdeka. This is in line with the one of the main thrusts of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which is to make sport accessible to all," said YB Hannah.Since its introduction in 2014, the Balloon Run has become a hallmark event for Avenue K, embodying its commitment to community support and engagement. The theme of AK Balloon Run 7.0 featured the vibrant fusion of Malaysian pride, prominently displaying the Jalur Gemilang and the national flower, hibiscus, aligning perfectly with the Merdeka month."The team and I are genuinely proud to have an annual event for all to connect and celebrate unity. Beyond just racing, it emphasizes community, health, and lifestyle. From the first run with 700 runners in 2014 to now over 2,500 participants, including many repeat runners, and this year, with the participations of 80 athletes with disabilities, it feels good to see this event holding a special place in the community. It's a testament to the run's impact in weaving communities together through sport," sharedRachel ErCentre Manager at Avenue K Shopping Mall.This year's event saw an enthusiastic response, welcoming a notable number of participants, exceeding last year's count. Participants had the option to embark on a spirited 5km or a more demanding 10km route. The energy persisted post-run with Zumba sessions in collaboration with Fitness First, aerobic dance by SuperPark Malaysia, culminating in a live lucky draw along with booster treats from Village Grocer, an expected highlight of Avenue K's Balloon Run 7.0. All finishers received a commemorative medal, celebrating their accomplishment and the event's dedication to inclusivity and a healthy lifestyle.Hashtag: #AvenueK #BalloonRun #BalloonRun2023 #BalloonRun7 #HannahYeoh

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Avenue K Shopping Mall

Avenue K Shopping Mall, a prominent retail and entertainment destination in Kuala Lumpur, has been at the forefront of community engagement since its establishment in 2014. The annual Balloon Run, a flagship event, reflects Avenue K's dedication to promoting unity, health, and the spirit of inclusivity within the community. With a wide array of brands, services, and entertainment options, Avenue K provides an unmatched shopping experience in the heart of the city. For more information please visit www.avenuek.com.my .

