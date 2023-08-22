Pham's 2-run double in 11th lifts Diamondbacks to 4-3 win over Rangers

PHOENIX (AP) — Tommy Pham lined a two-run double in the 11th inning after Ketel Marte hit a tying homer in the ninth, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

The Rangers led 1-0 going into the ninth inning after Adolis Garcia hit his 31at homer and Jordan Montgomery scattered four hits over eight sterling innings.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy went with Aroldis Chapman over Will Smith (1-5) to close out the game — and it backfired. Marte hit the first pitch he saw out to left for a solo homer to tie the game.

The Rangers went up 3-1 on Nathaniel Lowe's two-run single off Kevin Ginkel (7-0) in the 11th and sent out Smith for the bottom half.

That didn't go well, either.

Geraldo Perdomo hit a run-scoring double and, after Marte was held at third, Pham dropped a two-run double in right-center to extend the Rangers' losing streak to a season-high five games.

The Diamondbacks have won eight of 10 to pull within a half-game of San Francisco for the final NL wild card spot.

Arizona got an unexpected day off after Sunday's game at San Diego was turned into a Saturday doubleheader due to Hurricane Hilary.

The Diamondbacks swept the doubleheader, keeping them close in the NL wild card race.

The extra day didn't help them much against Montgomery.

The big left-hander has pitched well since being acquired from the Cardinals on July 30, going 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA in three starts.

He was sharp again in the desert.

Montgomery didn’t allow a hit until Marte’s flare single to lead off the fourth inning and erased another single in the fifth with a double play. He erased another single with a double play in the eighth inning.

Arizona's array of bullpen pitchers matched Montgomery until Garcia launched a towering homer to the overhanging seats in center.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi threw to live hitters during batter practice as he eyes a return from a right forearm strain. He's been on the injured list since pitching against Tampa Bay on July 18.

Diamondbacks: 3B Evan Longoria (strained lower back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and went 1 for 3 as Arizona's DH. OF Kyle Lewis was optioned to Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

Texas RHP Jon Gray (8-6, 3.52 ERA) faces Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (13-5, 3.17) in the series finale on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb