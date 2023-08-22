7 customs to observe on Lunar Valentine's Day in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This year, Lunar Valentine's Day, otherwise known as the Qixi Festival (七夕), occurs on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month, which is Tuesday (Aug. 22).
In ancient folklore, it commemorates the love between a weaver girl, Zhinu (織女), and a cowherd, Niulang (牛郎), who are banished to opposite ends of the Milky Way, only to reunite on this day each year when a flock of magpies form a bridge in the heavens, allowing them to meet.
For many young people, it's a time to arrange romantic dates or even propose marriage. According to numerologist Yang Deng-hui (楊登嵙) certain customs and taboos should be observed to ensure the best possible outcome. His advice applies to both single people and couples.
For singles, Yang suggests visiting a local matchmaker temple (月老廟) and asking for assistance in finding a partner. Yang says single people should provide as much personal detail as possible, such as name, address, date of birth according to the lunar calendar, and ideal partner expectations. As for couples, he offers more in-depth advice.
- Qixi is a good day for both proposing and accepting an invitation to marriage. However, couples are advised that actual marriage registration should be avoided.
- Marriage ceremonies are also forbidden on this day. After all, the story of the weaver girl and the cowherd is a sad tale of unrequited love. Furthermore, it is Ghost Month. Should a couple ignore these two inauspicious factors, their marriage could face divorce within three years.
- Do not wear ragged clothes or ripped trousers. Because Zhinu is a weaver girl, wearing such clothing can be upsetting for her, potentially causing a rift in relationships.
- Avoid lust and immoral actions, as the seventh day of each month is typically dedicated to morality and the fifteenth day of the month to abstinence. With the Qixi Festival occurring in Ghost Month, lovers are not recommended to spend romantic nights together. Furthermore, Taoists celebrate this day as "Dao De La" (道德臘) with "La" (臘) representing sacrifice. According to Taoist texts, this day calls for fasting, reciting scriptures, and repentance.
- Do not point to the moon. Usually it’s not advisable to point at the moon, but on Qixi, pointing randomly at the moon can potentially change the status of your relationship.
- Do not wear red. This color has festive connotations, but in Ghost Month the color red can take on the meaning of blood. Therefore, it is recommended that people wear less red during this period, especially when it covers the entire body.
- Do not go to the cemetery. Couples have been found frequenting cemeteries for romantic interludes to avoid public exposure, but this can arouse the jealousy of ghosts that may seek to intervene and cause a couple to break up.