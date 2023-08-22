7 customs to observe on Lunar Valentine's Day in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This year, Lunar Valentine's Day, otherwise known as the Qixi Festival (七夕), occurs on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month, which is Tuesday (Aug. 22).

In ancient folklore, it commemorates the love between a weaver girl, Zhinu (織女), and a cowherd, Niulang (牛郎), who are banished to opposite ends of the Milky Way, only to reunite on this day each year when a flock of magpies form a bridge in the heavens, allowing them to meet.

For many young people, it's a time to arrange romantic dates or even propose marriage. According to numerologist Yang Deng-hui (楊登嵙) certain customs and taboos should be observed to ensure the best possible outcome. His advice applies to both single people and couples.

For singles, Yang suggests visiting a local matchmaker temple (月老廟) and asking for assistance in finding a partner. Yang says single people should provide as much personal detail as possible, such as name, address, date of birth according to the lunar calendar, and ideal partner expectations. As for couples, he offers more in-depth advice.