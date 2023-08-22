139% Order Growth in Analogue Media Digitisation Drives Capture.HK to New Office Relocation

Office relocation doubles the size of the Capture Experience Center and triples the size of operations to handle an increased volume

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 August 2023 -Hong Kong, a leading service provider of analogue media digitisation, is excited to announce its office relocation aimed at accelerating digitisation efforts since the company launch in September 2022 and meeting the increased customer demand. The move to a new location in "Central" will provide Capture.HK with increased capacity and enhanced customer engagement opportunities.Capture.HK has experienced a remarkable growth trajectory, with hundreds of orders received to date from launch last year. Furthermore, the quarter-on-quarter order growth rate stands at an impressive 139%, reflecting the company's strong market presence and customer demand. An average order comprising 5 videotapes, 2 photo albums, and 180 photographs with an average order amount of HK$1650. Based on the high demand, Capture projects that the Hong Kong market size is USD$250 million in digitisation services over the next 10 years.A notable trend observed in the Hong Kong market is the popularity of videotape digitisation services. 60% of orders are received by Capture.HK are for the digitisation of videotapes as the discontinuation of videotape players . Particularly, VHS (Video Home System) and miniDV (Mini Digital Video) tapes have emerged as the most commonly digitised formats among Hong Kong locals. Because these types of videotapes were widely used and popular during the 1980s and 1990s. Videotape digitisation evokes nostalgia and preserves cherished memories for customers."Anticipating a rapid growth in awareness, our projection is to grow sales 500% in 2024, including building awareness for new customers, growing the percentage of repeat customers and increasing the number of referrals," said Michael Chang, the CEO of Capture.HK.At Capture.HK our customer experience is paramount. The new office in Central has been thoughtfully selected to provide not only convenience but also an environment to have an in-depth consultation with the company's experts, "Memory Specialists". The exceptional quality and customer service that the company is dedicated to is clearly evident through its consistently outstanding customer feedback.The remarkable 160% increase in repeat business at Capture.HK is proof of our service's high customer satisfaction. One local Hong Konger repeat customer, Eddy Chan stands out with six repeat orders. Eddy, a passionate hobby photographer, has leveraged our services to digitise his entire media collection including videotapes, photo albums, photographs, and digital media "The photo image quality of the over 2000 photos I got back is so amazing and remarkable that I have full confidence to let Capture digitise further batches of my photo oldies." mentioned Eddy. Through digitisation, the faded and yellowed photos have been restored to their original colours, showcasing a stunning transformation. Eddy's trust in our digitisation expertise reinforces our commitment to providing premium service to all our valued customers.Act now to preserve your precious analogue media, such as photo albums photographs , and videotapes , from irreversible deterioration. Capture.HK's digitisation service is high quality and affordable: each photo costs HKD $2 and each videotape/digital media costs HKD $200. Digitised memories can be viewed and shared online using their preferred output format, either a USB flash drive or Google Photos

Capture.HK is the leading analogue media digitisation service provider in Hong Kong. We digitise analogue media (photo albums, photographs, videotapes, and digital media like Memory Sticks, Compact Flash, DVD, etc), using our proprietary technology. Capture is the only service that saves memories directly to Google Photos. In the USA, we have cooperated with Fujifilm, Google and retail giants like Walmart and Costco, to help more than 12 million families to safeguard their memories.

