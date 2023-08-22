Income of Taiwan youths hits new high in 2022, but some question figures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The average yearly income for people below the age of 30 reached a record high in Taiwan in 2022, but some have raised questions about whether the figures painted a real picture of the country’s income distribution.

The mean income for the under-30 age group hit NT$536,000 (US$16,793), or NT$44,667 per month. Overall, the average income for people in Taiwan was NT$704,000, or NT58,667 per month last year, according to statistics from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Officials cited an improved social and economic environment for the increase in earnings for every age group. Young people benefited from a better job market, lower unemployment rates, and a rise in basic wages, CNA quoted an official as saying.

The figures for other age groups were as follows: 30-34 (NT$692,000), 35-39 (NT$770,000), 40-44 (NT$833,000), 45-54 (NT$923,000), 55-64 (NT$794,000) and above 65 (NT$469,000).

However, some appear to disagree with the government’s assessment. On messaging board PTT, comments about the topic were mostly cynical.

Some say there is a large pay gap and what truly matters is median income, which was not disclosed. Others “apologized” for pulling the average down with their lower wages, while others worried about inflation.

According to a March survey by job bank yes123, people under 39 had an average of NT$124,000 in their back accounts, a five-year low.