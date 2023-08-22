LRQA Nettitude Among First to Earn CREST Application Security Accreditation

LRQA Nettitude strengthens its reputation as a trusted cybersecurity service provider, being one of the first accredited under the new CREST OWASP Verification Standard (OVS).

SINGAPORE22 August 2023 - ​​LRQA Nettitude has achieved a significant milestone by becoming one of the initial few companies accredited against the CREST OWASP Verification Standard (OVS). In doing so, LRQA Nettitude have become the sole organisation worldwide to hold a full range of CREST accreditations. The cybersecurity service provider is among the five companies whose mobile application penetration testing have been assessed and recognised in accordance with the new standard from CREST and OWASP.The CREST OVS is a product of the collaborative efforts of CREST, an international non-profit membership body known for its commitment to security excellence, and the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), a globally recognised non-profit foundation dedicated to improving software security. This new framework aims to provide a uniform and expandable approach to web and mobile application security standards, ensuring a high level of security for all users.The purpose of the CREST OVS is to give organisations looking to secure a penetration test the assurance in selecting an accredited supplier. Organisations that have earned this accreditation, LRQA Nettitude included, have demonstrated the essential competencies and methodologies to deliver quality assessments in line with the OWASP Application Security Verification Standard (ASVS) and Mobile Application Security Verification Standard (MASVS).Chris Oakley, Vice President of Technical Services at LRQA Nettitude, shared his thoughts on this milestone: "CREST and OWASP have taken an important step for the cybersecurity industry as the market demands and deserves clear access to organisations that can deliver quality-assured application security testing. We are delighted to be one of the first organisations to achieve this accreditation maintaining our proud record of being certified by CREST across all their disciplines."Rowland Johnson, President of CREST, commended LRQA Nettitude on their accomplishment: "CREST OVS is setting new standards in web and mobile application security. Congratulations to LRQA Nettitude, accreditation to the OVS program demonstrates that their application security assessment services provide the highest level of assurance. The program has a series of explicit requirements that are designed to assess and harness the capabilities of an organisation, along with the skills and competencies of its security testers."This accreditation is the latest in a line of recognition that LRQA Nettitude has achieved. The company currently stands as the single organisation globally to have certifications across all key disciplines established by CREST. This includes accreditations for Penetration Testing, Red Teaming, Incident Response services, and Threat Intelligence. LRQA Nettitude was also the first organisation to be accredited for its Security Operation Centre services.Hashtag: #LRQANettitude

Founded in 2003, LRQA Nettitude is an award-winning global provider of cybersecurity services, bringing innovative thought leadership to the ever-evolving cybersecurity marketplace. LRQA Nettitude provides threat-led services that span technical assurance, consulting, and managed detection and response offerings.



LRQA Nettitude is driven by a desire to build and deliver the best cybersecurity propositions in the industry and stay abreast of the evolving legislative and regulatory cybersecurity landscape. They help clients prioritise their cybersecurity risks, enabling them to focus on the core activities of their business.



In 2018 LRQA Nettitude was acquired by LRQA, a leading global assurance provider operating in more than 160 countries and recognised by over 30 accreditation bodies worldwide.



