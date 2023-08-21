Vinhomes Named Among Top 20 Most Valuable Real Estate Brands in the World

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 21 August 2023 - For the first time, a Vietnamese real estate development brand, Vinhomes, has been named among the Top 20 most valuable real estate brands globally at The Brand Finance-Mibrand Vietnam Forum 2023. This recognition solidifies Vinhomes' reputation and position in the international real estate market, concurrently providing evidence of the company's outstanding and sustainable operational efficiency.



Vinhomes has been honored as one of the world's top 20 most valued real estate brands



The real estate development brand Vinhomes has been appraised by Brand Finance at USD1.74 billion, which was enough to make its debut in the rankings of the world's 20 most valuable real estate brands and secure its position as the sole real estate brand among the Top 5 most valuable brands in Vietnam. Significantly, this is also the first time a Vietnamese real estate enterprise has entered the Top 20 globally, showcasing Vinhomes' remarkable growth in both scale and reputation.



According to Brand Finance, the criteria for evaluating a brand encompass its ability to enhance product value; its influence on customers' purchasing decisions; the cost of building a successful brand; its market value on the stock exchange; and its profitability.



Mrs. Nguyen Thu Hang, CEO of Vinhomes, shared, "Throughout 15 years in the market, Vinhomes has consistently endeavored to transcend beyond being a reputable real estate developer. We are also a pioneer leading and shaping a high-quality lifestyle for our residents, and fostering modern communities within our projects. Our aim has always been constructing urban projects with amenities and structures of regional and international standard, delivering enhanced value to residents and clients."



As the leading real estate brand in Vietnam, Vinhomes has now delivered and is managing over 128,000 apartments and villas within 29 urban areas across the nation, servicing more than 440,000 residents. Notable examples include large-scale urban areas spanning hundreds of hectares such as Vinhomes Riverside, Vinhomes Ocean Park 1 and 2, Vinhomes Smart City, and Vinhomes Grand Park. These Vinhomes urban areas have attracted thousands of residents, contributing to the development of bustling new central districts in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and other major provinces.



As Vietnam's premier real estate brand, Vinhomes consistently creates unique living spaces that offer exceptional and distinct experiences for residents. Ocean City, the so-called "miracle city", is located in the eastern part of Hanoi, covering a total area of 1,200 hectares (an integration of three urban areas - Vinhomes Ocean Park 1, 2, and 3). It features record-setting structures such as the "Urban area with the world's largest artificial saltwater lagoon and freshwater lake with white sand beaches" (Vinhomes Ocean Park 1), the "World's largest artificial wave-making saltwater lagoon complex in an urban area" (Royal Wave Park in Vinhomes Ocean Park 2), and various highlights including the VinWonders Hanoi Wave Park and VinWonders Hanoi Water Park.



Ocean City - a recent project of Vinhomes which marked a remarkable milestone in Vietnam's real estate market with a size of 1,200 hectares

Characterized by comprehensive verdant landscapes, life-enhancing amenities, and a social infrastructure comprising hospitals, schools, parks, playgrounds, swimming pools, and numerous architecturally iconic structures, Vinhomes urban areas have progressively elevated the quality of life for modern Vietnamese citizens. This has, in turn, played a pivotal role in the sustainable and healthy development of the real estate market.



Vinhomes had total consolidated assets and owners' equity of VND396 trillion (approximately USD16.69 billion) and VND170 trillion (approximately USD7.16 billion) respectively, as of June 30, 2023, representing an increase of 10% and 15% over the figures of December 31, 2022. Vinhomes consistently maintains its position at the top of the ranking for real estate developers with "healthy" and sustainable profitability on the stock exchange.



With its placement among the Top 20 most valuable real estate brands in the world, Vinhomes reaffirms its credibility and stature as a Vietnamese brand capable of transcending national boundaries, etching its presence on the path to global conquest.



About Vinhomes

Vinhomes is the No.1 real estate development and management company in Vietnam, recognized for its superior scale, execution speed and service quality, leading the market to sustainable growth, with the vision of becoming a world-class enterprise. The brand's mission is to pioneer an ideal living experience in Vietnam's urban locations, featuring professionally planned residential complexes in harmony with nature, integrated facilities and a green environment, together forming a new lifestyle for the Vietnamese people. Vinhomes is committed to fostering vibrant and caring communities, creating a modern, lively, and welcoming environment for its residents to enjoy a liveable lifestyle.



About Brand Finance

Brand Finance is a brand valuation consultancy headquartered in the United Kingdom. Annually, Brand Finance independently assesses around 57,000 different brands worldwide. The significant reports from Brand Finance, including the Top 500 Global Brands, Top 500 Global Banks, and Global Nation Brand Rankings, are highly regarded by industry experts. Brand Finance's brand valuation results are officially published and utilized on major global media channels such as BBC, CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg, The Economist, and The Wall Street Journal.

