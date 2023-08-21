United States Tire Market Outlook 2022 and Forecast to 2030 with Top Countries Data

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “United States Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

A recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean highlights the growth potential of the United States tire market. The market was valued at USD 63.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 99.6 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.8%. The increasing demand for passenger and light vehicles for private and commercial use is a major driver of market growth. Additionally, the expanding manufacturing and production industry is fueling the demand for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, further driving the tire market across the United States. Furthermore, tire brands in the country are focusing on launching innovative products, such as smart tires with sensors, which present lucrative growth opportunities. However, the presence of certain tire company monopolies may hinder market growth.

How Big is the United States Tire Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 63.8 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 99.6 billion Growth rate (2022 to 2028) CAGR of 6.8% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2022-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The United States tire market is experiencing accelerated growth, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market is driven by factors such as the expanding manufacturing and production industry and the increasing demand for passenger and light vehicles for private and commercial use. Here are the key trends and drivers fueling the growth of the United States tire market.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the United States Tire Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Yokohama Rubber Company, Hoosier Racing Tire, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., and other prominent manufacturers

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

By Design

Radial

Bias

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Three Wheelers

Off-The-Road (OTR)

By End-User

OEM

Replacements

By Distribution Channel

Online Distributors

Offline Distributors

