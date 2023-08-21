India Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2022 : Key Product Segments, Application Analysis, and Industry Growth Forecast by 2030

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “India Disposable Medical Gloves Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

A recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean reveals that the India disposable medical gloves market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the rising burden of various infectious and chronic diseases across the country, along with the increasing demand for surgical procedures for treatment purposes. Additionally, India’s flourishing medical tourism industry is expected to fuel the demand for disposable medical gloves. Surgical teams constantly change gloves during procedures to prevent contamination and external exposure, driving the demand for disposable medical gloves. Moreover, manufacturers in India are expanding their production capacity to meet the domestic demand, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the growing penetration of used and defective disposable medical gloves may hinder market growth.

How Big is the India Disposable Medical Gloves Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 Market Forecast in 2030 Growth rate (2022 to 2030) CAGR of 12.1% Base Year of the Analysis 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030

What is the scope of the market growth?

The India disposable medical gloves market is witnessing sturdy growth, projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market is driven by factors such as the rising burden of infectious and chronic diseases, increasing demand for surgical procedures, and strict guidelines mandating the use of disposable medical gloves. Here are the key trends and drivers fueling the growth of the India disposable medical gloves market.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the India Disposable Medical Gloves Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Nulife Triple Safety, Dahanu Rubber Gloves Mfg. Co., Primus Gloves (P) Ltd., Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Ramson Health Care Private Limited, Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited, M. S. Surgical, Cellbless Healthcare Private Limited, Gravitech Industries, and other prominent

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Material

Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

By Application

Examination

Surgical

By End-User

Hospitals

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Home-care Settings

Others

By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

The readers will obtain knowledge of the forthcoming goods and associated advancements in the industry.

The study outlines the key strategic actions taken by the major players operating in the market.

