Japan Medical Gloves Market 2022 : Business Scenario, Corporate Profiles, Size and Dynamic Innovation by 2030

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled "Japan Medical Gloves Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032."

A recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean reveals that the Japan medical gloves market was valued at USD 659.8 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.4%, reaching a revenue of around USD 1,907.1 million by 2028. The market’s high growth rate is attributed to the government’s strict guidelines mandating the use of personal protective equipment, including medical gloves, by healthcare workers to prevent cross-contamination and hospital-acquired infections, particularly after the COVID-19 outbreak. The increasing burden of infectious and chronic diseases, along with the rising demand for diagnostic tests and medical examinations, further drives market growth. However, concerns about non-biodegradable medical glove waste generation pose a challenge to market growth.

How Big is the Japan Medical Gloves Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 659.8 million Market Forecast in 2028 USD 1,907.1 million Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 16.4% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Japan medical gloves market is experiencing impressive growth, forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% by 2028. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing burden of infectious and chronic diseases, growing demand for surgical procedures, especially cosmetic surgery, and the flourishing medical tourism industry. Here are the key trends and drivers fueling the growth of the Japan medical gloves market.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Japan Medical Gloves Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Motorix International Inc., Sansei Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Nippon Chemical Screw Co., Ltd., Asahi Sangyo Co., Ltd., Green Drive Corporation, Urano Kogyo Co., Ltd., ICP Chemicals Co., Ltd., Happy Hands Latex Gloves Ltd., Sanko Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Curex Mediwell LLC

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Product Type

Examination

Surgical

Chemotherapy

By Form

Powdered

Powder-Free

By Usage

Disposable

Reusable

By Raw Material

Latex

Nitrile Rubber

Vinyl Rubber

Polyisoprene

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Highlights of the Report

The Japan Medical Gloves Market’s consumer behavior and trends are thoroughly explained in this study.

The research details the market for lucrative business opportunities.

The report carefully examines the segments in light of their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential.

The Market research analyzes market trends in various areas and nations using a geographical analysis.

