Brazil Tire Market Size, Outlook, Share, Prominent Players, Growth, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Brazil Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

A recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean reveals that the Brazil tire market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, reaching revenue of around USD 9.8 billion by the end of 2028. The market’s growth is attributed to the expansion of tire and automobile production in the country, driven by increasing demand in both the domestic and global markets. Leading tire brands such as Pirelli, Bridgestone, Continental Tires, and Prometeon Tyre have invested significant amounts in expanding tire production capacity in Brazil, contributing to market growth. However, volatile prices of raw materials for tire production may pose a restraint to market growth.

How Big is the Brazil Tire Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.3 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 9.8 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 6.4% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Brazil tire market is experiencing remarkable growth and is forecasted to reach a staggering USD 9.8 billion by the end of 2028. The market is driven by factors such as the expanding automobile manufacturing industry in the country and the increasing disposable income and purchasing power of the population, which influences the sales of automobiles, especially passenger cars. Here are the key trends and drivers fueling the growth of the Brazil tire market.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Brazil Tire Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Pirelli Pneus SA, Michelin, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Rinaldi Tires, Maggion Industrias de Pneus e Maquinas Ltda., Maxxis International, Kenda Rubber Industrial Company LTD., Technic Tires, and other prominent manufacturers

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Design

Radial

Bias

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Three Wheelers

Off-The-Road (OTR)

By End-User

OEM

Replacements

By Distribution Channel

Online Distributors

Offline Distributors

