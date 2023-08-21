Vietnam Solar Energy Market 2022 Latest Research, Top Impacting Factors, Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Vietnam Solar Energy Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

According to a recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the Vietnam solar energy market is dynamically growing. Vietnam recognizes solar energy as a clean and renewable source of power generation. With an abundance of solar energy and increasing electricity demand in the country, Vietnam promotes solar energy as an alternative source of power, contributing to the market’s growth. Notably, Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (SESJ) constructed a large solar power project in Ninh Thuan province, generating 76,373 megawatt hours (MWh) each year to meet the country’s ongoing electricity demand.

How Big is the Vietnam Solar Energy Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$128.3 billion Market Forecast in 2030 Growth rate (2022 to 2030) CAGR of 7.3% Base Year of the Analysis 2023 Forecast Period 2022-2030

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Vietnam solar energy market is witnessing robust growth and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2022-2028). This growth is primarily driven by the rising government initiatives and programs, such as the National Power Development Master Plan (PDP VII) for 2011-2020 with a vision for 2030.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Vietnam Solar Energy Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation, Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd., Giang Son, Berkeley Energy Commercial & Industrial Solutions, Trina Solar, Yingli Solar, BCG Energy, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Vivaan Solar, GE Renewable, Siemens Energy, German ASEAN Power, B.Grimm Power Public Co. Ltd., Schletter Group, JA Solar, Sunseap International, Nippon Sheet Glass, Ecoprogetti, Tata Power, Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital, Gulf Energy Development, InfraCo Asia Development, ACWA Power, and other prominent players.

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Technology

Photovoltaic Systems

Concentrated Solar Power Systems

By Solar Module

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Cadmium Telluride

Amorphous Silicon Cells

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By End-User Industry

Electricity Generation

Heating

Charging and Lighting

The readers will obtain knowledge of the forthcoming goods and associated advancements in the industry.

The study outlines the key strategic actions taken by the major players operating in the market.

