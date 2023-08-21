Electric Bus Market Segmentation, Future Trends, Growth Overview, Key Companies and Forecast by 2030

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Electric Bus Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the global electric bus market was valued at USD 37.0 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach USD 71.2 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%. The rising fuel prices and the need for sustainable resources have prompted governments worldwide to encourage the use of electric buses over traditional fuel-based buses. Significant investments in public transport infrastructure and the promotion of zero-emission transportation are driving the demand for electric buses. However, the higher cost of electric buses compared to traditional buses remains a major restraint for market growth.

How Big is the Electric Bus Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 37.0 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 71.2 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 10.5% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The global electric bus market is poised for long-term growth, projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2028. This growth is driven by increasing fuel prices and government investments in public transport infrastructure. The launch of electric buses to support zero-emission agendas is also strengthening the market.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Electric Bus Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Proterra, BYD Company, AB Volvo, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Goldstone Infratech Ltd., Ashok Leyland, NFI Group, Lion Electric Company, GreenPower Motor Co., JBM Auto Ltd., Arrival, Blue Bird Corporation, ArcLight Clean Transition, Daimler AG, Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd, King Long United Automotive, New Flyer Industries, VDL GROEP BV, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., and other prominent

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Share & Forecast, by Segment

By Type

Battery Electric Bus

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Bus

Fuel Cell Electric Bus

By Battery Capacity

Up To 400 Kwh

Above 400 Kwh

By Vehicle Range

Up To 250 KW

Above 250 KW

By Battery Type

Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide

Lithium-Iron-Phosphate

Others

By Length of Bus

<9 Meters

9-14 Meters

14 Meters

By Component

Motor

Battery

Fuel Cell Stacks

Ultra Captivator

Others

By End-User

Private

Government

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Highlights of the Report

The Electric Bus Market’s consumer behavior and trends are thoroughly explained in this study.

The research details the market for lucrative business opportunities.

The report carefully examines the segments in light of their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential.

The Market research analyzes market trends in various areas and nations using a geographical analysis.

