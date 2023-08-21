Agriculture Tire Market Share 2022 Comprehensive Insights, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Agriculture Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.
According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the global agriculture tire market was valued at USD 8.92 billion in 2020. It is estimated to reach USD 13.59 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. The demand for agricultural equipment with high efficiency and productivity is driving the global agriculture tire market, particularly in developed nations. The market is also witnessing significant growth due to the increasing need for food resulting from population growth. The dependence on agriculture and rapid economic growth in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan are fueling the demand for agriculture equipment like tractors and harvesters, thereby propelling the growth of agriculture tires. Governments worldwide are offering schemes and subsidies to support the adoption of advanced farming technologies by small and marginal farmers, contributing to market growth. However, the high cost of agricultural tires remains a major restraint.
How Big is the Agriculture Tire Market?
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2020
|USD 8.92 billion
|Market Forecast in 2030
|USD 13.59 billion
|Growth rate (2022 to 2030)
|CAGR of 6.1%
|Base Year of the Analysis
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
What is the scope of the market growth?
The global agriculture tire market is displaying positive trends and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2027. This growth is attributed to the increasing population and the growing demand for food, along with government initiatives and subsidies supporting advanced farming technologies.
Who are the Key Players Operating in the Agriculture Tire Market?
Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:
Asian Tire Factory Limited, MRL Tyres Limited, Balkrishna Industries Limited, Trelleborg AB, Bridgestone, Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt. Ltd., Continental AG, YACHT, Michelin, Specialty Tires of America, Inc., Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., The Carlstar Group, LLC., Titan International, Inc., Trelleborg Wheel Systems Czech Republic a.s., Pirelli & C SpA, Apollo Tyres, Nokian Tyres PLC, JK Tyre & Industries, Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., and other prominent players
Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.
Segmentation Overview
Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027
Market Size and Forecast, By Segment
By Tire Type
Bias Tires
Radial Tires
By Application
Tractors
Combine Harvesters
Sprayers
Trailers
Loaders
Others
By Distribution Channel
OEM
Replacement/Aftermarket
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
