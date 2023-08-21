Malaysia Tire Market 2022 Growth Analysis, Key Stakeholders, Regional Outlook, End-User Applicants by 2030

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Malaysia Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the Malaysia tire market was valued at USD 1,274.2 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, reaching a revenue of approximately USD 2,050.4 million by the end of 2027. The robust growth of the Malaysia tire market is driven by the surging demand for passenger cars. The aftermarket for tires has also experienced rapid growth as vehicles have become more sophisticated and require regular maintenance for optimal tire safety. Notably, Malaysia is gaining recognition as an automobile production country, with leading brands such as Bufori, EV Innovations, Perodua, and Proton establishing production units in the country. With increasing domestic and international demand for cars, these companies are investing in expanding their production capacities, which is expected to propel the Malaysia tire market during the forecast period.

How Big is the Malaysia Tire Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2020 USD 1,274.2 million Market Forecast in 2027 USD 2,050.4 million Growth rate (2020 to 2027) CAGR of 7.2% Base Year of the Analysis 2020 Forecast Period 2020-2027

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Malaysia tire market is gaining momentum and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2027. The growth is primarily driven by the expanding automobile manufacturing in the country. The rising per capita spending in Malaysia has led to an upgrade of vehicles, particularly passenger cars, which further supports the market’s growth. Additionally, there is an increasing demand for technologically advanced replacement tires, contributing to the market’s positive trends.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Malaysia Tire Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Michelin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd, Continental Tyre Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Bridgestone Tyre Sales Sdn. Bhd, Hankook Tire Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Toyo Tyre Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Maxxis Tires Malaysia., Pirelli Tyre S.p.A, Yokohama Rubber Company, BKT Tires, and other prominent players

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Design

Radial

Bias

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Three Wheelers

Off-The-Road (OTR)

By End-User

OEM

Replacements

By Distribution Channel

Online Distributors

Offline Distributors

