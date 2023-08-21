Supply Chain Finance Market Huge Growth: 2023, Business Segments, Prominent Share and Regional Strategies by 2031

The “Global Supply Chain Finance Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

Global Supply Chain Finance Market Size Booming to Touch USD 11.8 Billion by 2029

The global supply chain finance market is flourishing due to the increasing investments by businesses in supply chain finance solutions for monitoring pre-trade, post-trade, and examining cross-asset and cross-market trades.

Report Ocean, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the global supply chain finance market size at USD 6.68 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, Report Ocean expects to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% reaching USD 11.76 billion by 2029. Supply chain finance helps importers and exporters overcome financial differences. It provides short- to medium-term working capital, which ensures the security of the stock or service being exported or imported through the use of supporting products or structures that mitigate risk. Small organizations are increasing their investments in supply chain finance solutions for monitoring pre-trade, post-trade, and examining cross-asset and cross-market trades, which is driving market growth. Many fintech organizations are implementing supply chain finance systems to increase revenue development opportunities and improve service efficiencies, which promotes supply chain finance adoption. Therefore, these are some of the major factors which will propel market growth.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Supply Chain Finance corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Supply Chain Finance industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Competitive Landscape:

The global supply chain finance market is highly competitive, with all the players continually competing to gain a larger market share. The key players are Asian Development Bank, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup, Inc., Eulers Herms (Allianz Trade), HSBC Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, Standard Chartered, Axis Bank Limited, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Limited, and HDFC Bank Limited.

The report’s in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the Global Supply Chain Finance Market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Supply Chain Finance Market along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Supply Chain Finance industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Supply Chain Finance industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Supply Chain Finance output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Supply Chain Finance output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Supply Chain Finance market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Supply Chain Finance market.

Opportunity: Increasing number of product launches by major market players

To remain competitive in the marketplace, the top companies in the sector are strongly inclined to implement various growth methods, such as capacity expansion, new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, regional expansion, and product innovation. For example, IBSFINtech expanded its product offerings in March 2022 with the launch of VNDZY, a comprehensive SaaS solution for Supply Chain Finance. IBSFINtech is a globally renowned risk, treasury, and trade finance management firm that provides digitized explanations for the end-to-end industrialization of a company’s cash flow, treasury, liquidity, risk, and trade finance processes. The SaaS platform VNDZY, powered by AI, enables a linked ecosystem for corporations to establish a win-win solution backed by modern technology.

Overall, the rising product launches by major market players bring advancements, innovation, and increased accessibility to the supply chain finance market. They contribute to the optimization of supply chain operations, risk management, financial stability, and collaboration among supply chain participants. As a result, the global supply chain finance market is poised for growth and offers new opportunities for businesses to optimize their working capital and strengthen their supply chain relationships.

Challenge: Lack of skilled professionals with proficiency in supply chain finance

The shortage of experienced personnel with supply chain finance expertise can be a significant barrier for organizations in the supply chain finance industry, as supply chain finance necessitates a specialized skill set that integrates knowledge of finance, logistics, and supply chain management. Professionals in this profession must comprehend the complexities of global trade, the various financing options accessible, and the capacity to properly manage risk. Companies may face a number of issues due to a scarcity of competent people with expertise in supply chain financing. As a result, organizations may struggle to develop new solutions and react to changing market conditions, which can lead to a lack of innovation in the industry. Therefore, the shortage of skilled professionals with proficiency in supply chain finance could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Supply Chain Finance Market – By Provider:

Based on provider, the global supply chain finance market is segmented into banks, trade finance house, and others. Banks coverage is expected to be the fastest-growing coverage segment during the forecast period. Banks are still prominent players in the supply chain finance business, and their dominance can be attributable to a variety of factors. Banks have a wealth of experience in offering trade finance solutions, including supply chain financing. They have established relationships with exporters, importers, and other supply chain participants and have the knowledge to manage the risks involved with cross-border transactions.

Global Supply Chain Finance Market – By Distribution Channel:

Based on distribution channel, the global supply chain finance market is split into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The SMEs segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant share of the global revenue. Smaller enterprises commonly have little access to loans and other forms of interim financing to cover the cost of goods they intend to buy or sell. Supply chain finance bridged the financial gap between importers and exporters by providing short- to medium-term working capital in small and medium-sized enterprises, which ensures the security of the stock or service being exported or imported with accompanying products or structures that mitigate risk.

Global Supply Chain Finance Market – By Region:

The global supply chain finance market is dominated by the North America region. North America is anticipated to cover a significant share over the forecast period. This is due to the presence of a large number of firms and retailers who are implementing supply chain finance solutions to expand their worldwide supply and logistics network. North America thus dominates the supply chain finance market growth. Furthermore, as enterprises have expanded geographically, they have to reassess their existing supply chain and logistic network. The need to manage safety throughout this supply chain review is likely to drive the supply chain finance market in the United States.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Supply Chain Finance Market

The global supply chain finance market has grown in recent years; but, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market growth dropped in 2020. This was connected to a rise in remote working and social distancing, which created a problem for supply chain finance in financial organizations in obtaining data from a variety of places and sources. All of these elements enhanced the possibility of danger in the form of an unregistered conduit to communicate misreported trades. However, organizations were increasingly turning to supply chain financing to ensure the safety of their supply chain operations. This, in turn, drove the expansion of the supply chain financing business during the epidemic.

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

