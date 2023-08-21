Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2030

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.
According to a recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the global ADAS market was valued at USD 24.7 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period (2021-2027), reaching a value of USD 54.2 billion. The key drivers of this market include the growing demand for safe and convenient driving experiences, the increasing adoption of luxury vehicles, and the efforts of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and government regulatory authorities to address challenges such as road accidents and traffic congestion. The rapid growth of the automotive industry has also led to the integration of multiple sensors to enhance driving comfort, luxury, and safety, further driving the ADAS market’s growth.
How Big is the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market?
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2020
|USD 24.7 billion
|Market Forecast in 2037
|USD 54.2 billion
|Growth rate (2020 to 2027)
|CAGR of 12.0%
|Base Year of the Analysis
|2020
|Forecast Period
|2020-2027
What is the scope of the market growth?
The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach a value of USD 54.2 billion by 2027. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for safe, efficient, and convenient driving experiences, as well as the rising popularity of luxury vehicles worldwide. Government regulations aimed at reducing road accidents and improving passenger safety also contribute to the market’s expansion.
Who are the Key Players Operating in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market?
Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:
Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Aptiv, Brentwood Industries Inc., Enexio, Intel, NVIDIA, Continental, Valeo, Hella, Magna, Samsung, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Delphi Technologies, Harman International, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, and other prominent players
Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.
Segmentation Overview
Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027
By Value (USD Billion)
By Volume (Units)
Market Share & Forecast
By System
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Autonomous Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Monitoring
Front Lighting
Automatic Emergency Braking
Night Vision
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning
Park Assist
Surround View System
Road Sign Recognition
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
By Sensor
LiDAR
Infrared
Ultrasonic
RADAR
Image Sensor
By Vehicle
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
