Facility Management Market 2022 : Profiling Key Players, Value Estimation and Analysis by Recent Trends to 2030

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Facility Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

According to a recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the global facility management market was valued at USD 43.4 billion in 2021. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.20%, reaching revenues of around USD 94.1 billion by 2028. The market’s growth is attributed to the increasing investments in infrastructure development, construction activities, and the flourishing tourism industry in different parts of the world. Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, SaaS, IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI) is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the facility management market.

How Big is the Facility Management Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 43.4 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 94.1 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 12.20% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The facility management market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected CAGR of over 12% through 2028. This growth is driven by increasing investments in infrastructure development and rising construction activities worldwide.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Facility Management Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Archibus Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd, Broadcom Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, CB Richard Ellis, Veolia Environment, Colliers International, Compass Group, Cushman & Wakefield, and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, among others.

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Administration

Healthcare

Education

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle-East and Africa

Highlights of the Report

The Facility Management Market’s consumer behavior and trends are thoroughly explained in this study.

The research details the market for lucrative business opportunities.

The report carefully examines the segments in light of their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential.

The Market research analyzes market trends in various areas and nations using a geographical analysis.

