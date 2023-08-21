Ukraine updates: Russia grounds flights as drones downed

Russia says it jammed and shot down two drones in the Moscow region with at least two injuries from falling debris.

Flights to and from four airports serving the Russian capital were affected for a limited time, and have now been restarted.

While Russia blames Ukraine for the drone attacks, Kyiv does not normally comment on its involvement.

Meanwhile, the UK's Ministry of Defence says Russia appears to be reconfiguring to ensure greater defensive cover in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Danish lawmakers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Danish lawmakers for helping his country resist Russia's invasion.

Zelenskyy told the parliament that should Russia emerge victorious, the Kremlin's military aggression would pose a risk to other parts of Europe.

"All of Russia's neighbors are under threat if Ukraine does not prevail," he said in a speech in Copenhagen.

His speech came a day after Denmark and the Netherlands announced they will provide Ukraine with US-made F-16 fighter jets.

Ukraine, whose forces are still using Soviet-era combat jets, has been urging Western allies for months to provide fighter planes such as the F-16 or the Swedish Gripen.

Analysts say the the lack of proper air support is holding back Ukraine's counteroffensive efforts against Russia's invading forces.

UK says Russia seeks to rebuild defensive force

The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence says Russia appears to be expanding its military structures to cope with wartime realities.

The ministry said it expected units currently operating in the Kherson region and the force that usually constitutes Russia's garrison in occupied Crimea to focus on defensive operations in southern Ukraine.

It said the formation would likely consist of mainly mobilized personnel. The ministry said Russia would likely channel more experienced soldiers to fights on key locations.

"There is a realistic possibility that this has led to the recent re-deployment of airborne forces from Kherson to the heavily contested Orikhiv sector."

Drones affect flights at four Moscow airports

Russia says it stopped attacks involving two Ukrainian drones in the Moscow region but that more than flight plane flights to and from the capital were disrupted, and at least two people were injured.

Travel from Moscow's four main airports — Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremtyevo, and Zhukovsky — was restricted. Russian aviation authority Rosoviatsia said 45 passenger flights were affected and two cargo planes.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Ruzsky district to the west of the capital and that it had destroyed another one in the nearby Istrinsky district.

The injuries were said to have been caused by falling debris.

There has been an increase in drone air strikes deep inside Russia since two drones were destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.

Ukraine does not normally comment on attacks on Russian territory, although it has expressed satisfaction over them. In Moscow, the drones have been able to hit skyscrapers in the business district of Moskva City.

rc/fb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)