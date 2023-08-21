China approves restarting North Korea commercial flights

China announced on Monday approving the restarting of commercial flights between Beijing and Pyongyang, for the first time since North Korea closed its borders in early 2020 as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing on Monday that plans for two-way flights on Air Koryo, North Korea's national airline, were approved "during the summer and autumn flight season."

Also on Monday, the country's first commercial flight in over three years was set to take off from Pyongyang, heading to Beijing, but it was canceled at the last minute, the French AFP news agency reported. No reasons were given for the cancellation.

Over three years of border closure

Since the coronavirus pandemic started in early 2020, North Korea has largely kept its borders shuttered, maintaining one of the longest and most stringent COVID-related border measures.

In recent months, however, signs that Pyongyang was ready to ease its border restrictions began showing.

Last month, Chinese and Russian officials became the first foreign dignitaries to visit the country in years. The delegations attended a military parade in Pyongyang, in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, known as "Victory Day" in North Korea.

Last week, North Korea allowed a delegation of athletes to attend a taekwondo competition in Kazakhstan.

rmt/fb (AFP, Reuters)