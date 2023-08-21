Patient Engagement Solutions Market Major Developments and Competition Landscape by 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

In 2021, the global patient engagement solutions market was valued at USD 16.4 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 32 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The rising adoption of mobile health apps and the growing significance of health tracking software are driving market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital health apps, and virtual consultation technologies have been widely deployed for remote patient care. Mobile health apps, such as the NHS app in England, enable users to access medical records, conduct health assessments, schedule video appointments, and order prescriptions. The increasing adoption of these apps fuels the patient engagement solutions market. Additionally, patients are increasingly tracking their health data and sharing it with healthcare professionals, contributing to market growth.

How Big is the Patient Engagement Solutions Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 16.4 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 32 billion Growth rate (2022 to 2028) CAGR of 10.2% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2022-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The global patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 32 billion by 2028. The market’s growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile health (mHealth) apps and the growing importance of health tracking software. Supportive government regulations and healthcare initiatives also offer lucrative prospects for the market’s growth.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

IBM, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Orion Health, Get Well Network, Athenahealth, Oneview Healthcare, Meditech, IQVIA, Get Real Health, Cognizant, Symphony Care, Harris Healthcare, Kareo, CureMD Healthcare, eClinical Works, Lincor Solutions, AdvancedMD, Well Stack, and others.

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

By Component

Software

Service

Hardware

By Delivery Mode

Cloud Based

On Premise

By Application

Social Management

Health Management

Home Healthcare Management

Financial Health Management

By Therapeutic Area

Chronic Disease

Fitness management

Womans Health Management

Highlights of the Report

The Patient Engagement Solutions Market’s consumer behavior and trends are thoroughly explained in this study.

The research details the market for lucrative business opportunities.

The report carefully examines the segments in light of their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential.

The Market research analyzes market trends in various areas and nations using a geographical analysis.

