United States Human Insulin Market Trends, Latest Techniques, Key Segments And Geography Forecasts Till 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “United States Human Insulin Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.
According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the United States Human Insulin Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The increasing diabetic population is a significant driver of market growth. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) predicts that the number of diabetics worldwide will reach 700 million by 2045, with 1.5 million Americans diagnosed with diabetes each year according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA). Moreover, a growing number of young individuals are being diagnosed with diabetes and irregular blood sugar levels, further fueling market growth. Advances in insulin formulation also play a crucial role in boosting the market.
How Big is the United States Human Insulin Market?
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|1.5 million
|Market Forecast in 2030
|700 million
|Growth rate (2022 to 2030)
|CAGR of 4.1%
|Base Year of the Analysis
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
What is the scope of the market growth?
The United States Human Insulin Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The market’s growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rapidly increasing diabetic population, the rising prevalence of obesity in young adults, and the growing geriatric population, which is more prone to diabetes. Additionally, investments in research and development by key players also contribute to market growth.
Who are the Key Players Operating in the United States Human Insulin Market?
Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:
Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Eli Lilly holding significant market shares. Key players in the market include AstraZeneca PLC, Biocon Limited, Dongbao Enterprise Group Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, GmbH, Julphar, Novartis International AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, and Wockhardt Ltd.
Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.
Segmentation Overview
Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast by Value
By Value (USD Million)
Market Share & Forecast
By Product Type
Human Insulin Drugs
Human Insulin Delivery Devices
By Type
Insulin Analogs and Biosimilars
Long-Acting Biosimilars
Rapid-Acting Biosimilars
Premixed Biosimilars
Human Insulin Biologics
Short-Acting Biologics
Intermediate-Acting Biologics
Premixed Biologics
By Delivery Devices
Syringes
Pens
Disposable Pens
Reusable Pens
Pen Needles
Standard Pen Needles
Safety Pen Needles
By Application
Type I Diabetes
Type II Diabetes
By Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
