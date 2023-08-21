Saudi Arabia Islamic Finance Market Regional Demand, Industry Scope, Timelines And Challenges Forecast 2023 To 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Saudi Arabia Islamic Finance Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

The Saudi Arabia Islamic Finance Market is projected to reach USD 1,240 billion by 2028, growing from USD 945 billion in 2021, with a CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the dominant Muslim population in Saudi Arabia and their increasing preference for Shariah-compliant products. Additionally, favorable government initiatives, including the sukuks debt issuance program, have significantly contributed to the growth of the Islamic finance market in the country.

How Big is the Saudi Arabia Islamic Finance Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 945 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 1,240 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 4% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

A recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean revealed the substantial growth potential of the Saudi Arabia Islamic finance market. Saudi Arabia is the largest market for Islamic finance, and the dominant Muslim population plays a crucial role in driving the market growth. Approximately 90% of Saudi citizens are Sunni Muslims, with the remaining 10% being Shia. This strong Muslim presence and their inclination towards Shariah-compliant products fuel the demand for Islamic finance offerings.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Saudi Arabia Islamic Finance Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Al-Rajhi Bank Saudi Arabia, Al Jazeera Bank, Al-Bilad Bank, Alinma Bank, SABB Islamic Financial Solutions, Dubai Islamic Bank, Samba’s Islamic Banking Division (IBD), and other prominent participants.

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Financial Sector

Islamic Banking

Islamic Insurance: Takaful

Islamic Bonds ‘Sukuk’

Other Islamic Financial Institution (OIFI’s)

Islamic Funds





