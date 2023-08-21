India Microfinance Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “India Microfinance Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

The India microfinance market is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 11.3% until 2028. This growth is driven by the aim to assist the unbanked population in achieving self-sufficiency, improved risk management, and initiatives to boost consumer awareness and micro insurance.

How Big is the India Microfinance Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 Market Forecast in 2030 Growth rate (2022 to 2030) CAGR of 11.3% Base Year of the Analysis 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030

What is the scope of the market growth?

According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the India microfinance market is flourishing due to the increasing number of microenterprises, government support, and reduced interest rates. The sector is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years, with microenterprises playing a crucial role in advancing economic development. The market is also propelled by the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the lower-income groups, particularly women in rural areas. Government initiatives to encourage fair competition and enhance the national payment system further support market expansion. However, the market’s growth is hindered by microfinance companies’ high interest rates and short repayment terms.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the India Microfinance Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Jana Small Finance Bank, Belstar Investment and Finance Private Limited, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited, Satin Creditcare Network Limited, Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd, BSS Microfinance Pvt Ltd, Fusion Microfinance, Future Financial Services Private Limited, Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd, and others

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

By Volume (Thousand Units)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Bank

Non-Bank

By Bank Type

Small Finance Companies

Commercial Banks

Regional Rural Banks

Cooperative Banks

By Non-Bank Type

NBFC-MFIs

NBFCs

Not For Profit MFIs

By Area

Urban

Rural

By End-Use

Agricultural and Allied Services

Services

Trade & Business

Education

Production

Others

The readers will obtain knowledge of the forthcoming goods and associated advancements in the industry.

The study outlines the key strategic actions taken by the major players operating in the market.

