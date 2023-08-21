India Mutual Fund Industry Market Key Players, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunity and Challenges, and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “India Mutual Fund Industry Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

The India mutual fund industry market is experiencing rapid growth, with a projected CAGR of 22.5% until 2028. This growth is driven by increasing investments in mutual funds, rising digital penetration, the development of smart cities, and faster data speeds, along with government support.

How Big is the India Mutual Fund Industry Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 Market Forecast in 2030 Growth rate (2022 to 2030) CAGR of 22.5% Base Year of the Analysis 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030

What is the scope of the market growth?

According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the India mutual fund industry market is flourishing due to economic growth, an expanding middle-income population, and a focus on financial savings. Regulatory and government initiatives aimed at increasing financial literacy among the general public are expected to contribute to higher mutual fund penetration. Mutual funds are highly popular investment options in India, offering benefits such as advanced portfolio management, dividend reinvestment, risk minimization, simplicity, and fair pricing. These funds provide diversified investment options, allowing investors to diversify their investments across common stocks, preferred stocks, bonds, and other financial products. However, factors such as high expense ratios, sales charges, and the volatile nature of capital markets restrain market expansion.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the India Mutual Fund Industry Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

HDFC Mutual Funds, ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds, SBI Mutual Funds, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Funds, UTI Mutual Funds, ITC Ltd., Baroda Asset Management India Limited, BNP Paribas Asset Management India Private Limited, BOI AXA Investment Managers Private Limited, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited, DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers Private Limited, DSP Investment Managers Private Limited, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, and other prominent players.

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Asset Type

Debt-Oriented Schemes

Equity-Oriented Schemes

Money Market

ETFs and FOFs By Source Of Funds

Banks

Insurance Companies

Retail Investors

Indian Institutional Investors

FIIs and FPIs

Others By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India Highlights of the Report

