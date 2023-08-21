Rolling Stock Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Upcoming Trends and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Rolling Stock Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.
According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the global rolling stock market is forecasted to reach USD 73 billion by 2022. The market is gaining significant traction as governments and emerging economies invest heavily in railways infrastructure development. China and India, in particular, have allocated substantial budgets to expand their railway networks, supporting the growing number of passengers. However, the high initial investment required for rolling stock procurement and railway infrastructure development may restrain market growth.
How Big is the Rolling Stock Market?
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 54 billion
|Market Forecast in 2022
|USD 73 billion
|Growth rate (2022 to 2030)
|Base Year of the Analysis
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
What is the scope of the market growth?
The global rolling stock market, valued at USD 54 billion in 2021, is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for convenient public transportation infrastructure driven by population growth and rapid urbanization. Furthermore, the market is benefiting from expanding goods production and flourishing import and export activities worldwide.
Who are the Key Players Operating in the Rolling Stock Market?
Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:
CRRC Corporation Limited, Alstom SA, Siemens Mobility, Bombardier Transportation, Stadler Rail, Hyundai Rotem, Trinity Industries Inc., CJSC Transmashholding, Wabtec Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Hitachi Railway Systems, GE Transportation, and other prominent players.
Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.
Segmentation Overview
- Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028
Market Size and Forecast, By Segment
By Component
Train Control Systems
Passenger Information Systems
Pantographs
Brakes
Air Conditioning Systems
Axles
Auxiliary Power Systems
Wheel Sets
Gearboxes
Traction Motors
By Locomotive Technology
Conventional Locomotives
Turbocharged Locomotives
Maglev
By Product Type
Locomotives
Diesel Locomotives
Electric Locomotives
Electro-Diesel Locomotives
Rapid Transit
Diesel Multiple Units (DMUS)
Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)
Light Rails/Trams
Subways/Metros
Monorails
Wagons
Others
By Application
Passenger Transportation
Freight
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Highlights of the Report
- The Rolling Stock Market’s consumer behavior and trends are thoroughly explained in this study.
- The research details the market for lucrative business opportunities.
- The readers will obtain knowledge of the forthcoming goods and associated advancements in the industry.
- The study outlines the key strategic actions taken by the major players operating in the market.
- The report carefully examines the segments in light of their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential.
- The Market research analyzes market trends in various areas and nations using a geographical analysis.
