India Electric Vehicle Battery Market Industry Trends and Investigation Growth Rate, and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “India Electric Vehicle Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the demand for electric vehicles is rising in India due to the fluctuating prices of petrol and diesel. The market is also influenced by the growing environmental consciousness among consumers, leading to increased demand for electric vehicles. This surge in demand for EVs is driving the growth of the electric vehicle battery market in India. Additionally, electric vehicle manufacturers are expanding their production capacity to meet the rising demand, further fueling the need for EV batteries. However, the demand-supply gap for electric vehicle batteries may pose a challenge for the Indian electric vehicle market.

How Big is the India Electric Vehicle Battery Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 Market Forecast in 2030 Growth rate (2022 to 2030) CAGR of 28.5% Base Year of the Analysis 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030

What is the scope of the market growth?

The India electric vehicle battery market is experiencing significant growth, projected to grow at a high CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market is being driven by the increasing penetration of electric vehicles on Indian roads due to the volatile prices of non-renewable fuels and growing concerns over carbon emissions and their environmental impact.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the India Electric Vehicle Battery Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Amara Raja Batteries Limited, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., Tata AutoComp GY Batteries Private Limited, Exide Industries Ltd, Samsung SDI Company Limited, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic India Private Limited, Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd., Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, Maruti Suzuki, and other prominent players.

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Metal Hydride

Solid-State

Others By Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Plug-Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Auto-Rickshaws

Vans/Light Trucks

Medium & Heavy Trucks

Buses

Off-Highway Vehicles By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India Highlights of the Report

The India Electric Vehicle Battery Market’s consumer behavior and trends are thoroughly explained in this study.

The research details the market for lucrative business opportunities.

The report carefully examines the segments in light of their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential.

The Market research analyzes market trends in various areas and nations using a geographical analysis.

