Automotive Turbocharger Market Size 2022 Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Regional Outlook 2030

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled "Automotive Turbocharger Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032."

According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the global automotive turbocharger market was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 23.5 billion by 2028. The demand for lightweight engines and the need for improved fuel efficiency are driving the adoption of turbochargers in the automotive industry. The market is also fueled by the growing production of passenger cars and heavy vehicles worldwide. However, the increasing popularity of electric vehicles poses a challenge to the growth of the automotive turbocharger market.

How Big is the Automotive Turbocharger Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 11.9 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 23.5 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 10.2% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The global automotive turbocharger market is experiencing high growth, projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight engines and the rising production of passenger cars and heavy vehicles. Government regulations focusing on emissions from fuel vehicles are also contributing to market growth. However, the increasing penetration of electric vehicles may hinder market growth.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Automotive Turbocharger Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

BorgWarner Inc., IHI Turbo America, Continental AG, Precision Turbo and Engine, Cummins Turbo Technologies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Delphi Technologies, Magnum Performance Turbos, Honeywell International Inc., Turbo Dynamics Ltd., Rotomaster International, Bosch Mahle, ABB, Weifang Fuyuan Turbocharger Co Ltd, Hunan Tyen Machinery, Ningbo Motor Industrial Co., Ltd., Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH, CIMOS d.d., Marelli Corporation, and other prominent players.

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Trucks, Buses),

By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline, Alternate Fuel/Cng),

By Technology (Variable Geometry Turbocharger (Vgt/Vnt), Wastegate Turbocharger, Electric Turbocharger, Variable Twin-Scroll Turbocharger, Twin Turbocharger, Free-Floating Turbocharger, Double Axle Turbocharger),

By Material Type (Cast Iron, Aluminum, Others), By Component (Turbine, Compressor, Housing),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Apac), Latin America (Latam),

Highlights of the Report

The Automotive Turbocharger Market’s consumer behavior and trends are thoroughly explained in this study.

The research details the market for lucrative business opportunities.

The readers will obtain knowledge of the forthcoming goods and associated advancements in the industry for moringa ingredients.

The study outlines the key strategic actions taken by the major players operating in the market for moringa ingredients.

The report carefully examines the segments in light of their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential.

The Market research analyzes market trends in various areas and nations using a geographical analysis.

