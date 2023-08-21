India Solar Energy Market 2022 : Key Trends, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2030

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “India Solar Energy Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

The Indian government has embraced renewable energy on a large scale, making it a leader in the field. Numerous solar energy projects are being developed across the country, with India having the most renewable energy installations. The government’s plans include generating solar and renewable energy capacities up to 25,750 MW by the end of 2022, with substantial investments exceeding USD 4.59 billion. These initiatives position India to become one of the world’s largest solar energy installers.

How Big is the India Solar Energy Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 25,750 MW Market Forecast in 2028 USD 4.59 billion Growth rate (2022 to 2028) CAGR of 7.8% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2022-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The India solar energy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market is driven by favorable government initiatives and the rising adoption of renewable energy in the country. India aims to achieve 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with 280 GW coming from solar energy. Here are the key trends and factors driving the growth of India’s solar energy market.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the India Solar Energy Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Adani Group, Azure Power Global Limited, Mahindra Susten Private Limited, Sterling and Wilson Private Limited, Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Solar Semiconductor Private Limited, Moser Baer Solar Limited, Central Electronics Limited, WAAREE, HHV Solar Technologies Private Limited, Lanco Solar Energy Private Limited, Jinko Solar Holdings Co. Limited, SMA Solar Technology AG, Trina Solar Limited, and other prominent players.

Experts in both primary and developed statistics are consulted for the market study, which also contains qualitative and quantitative information. The analysis is based on the round-the-clock efforts of manufacturers’ experts to identify current conditions, including COVID-19, potential financial reversals, the effects of trade slowdowns, the significance of export and import restrictions, and all other variables that may accelerate or retard market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Technology

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

By Solar Module Type

Monocrystalline

Cadmium Telluride

Polycrystalline

Amorphous Silicon Cells

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Deployment

Rooftop

Ground-Mounted

By Region

North

South

East

West

