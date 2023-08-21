Animation and VFX Market [2023-2031] Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis

The “Global Animation and VFX Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global animation and VFX market size was US$ 167.9 billion in 2021. The global animation and VFX market size is forecast to reach US$ 401.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An animation is a form of art in which images are made to appear as if they are moving. The animation industry in India and around the world is massive and developing. Advertising campaigns, educational CDs, animated films, and animated websites, among other things, have a sizable market. Visual effects, or VFX, is the process of combining real-world filming with animated graphics.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Animation and VFX corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Animation and VFX industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in 3D-UHD animated films in theatres, the growing use of animation and visual effects in TV, advertising, and gaming, and the expansion of VFX outsourcing due to cost-effectiveness, which specializes in the kid’s genre, and the growing popularity of streaming video, are forecast to drive the global market.

Integrating the latest OTT services across existing subscription-based streaming devices in emerging nations fuels the global market growth.

Development in software and media piracy may slow down the overall market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global animation & VFX market are:

Adobe Inc.

iPi Soft LLC.

Clara.io (Exocortex Technologies Inc.)

Autodesk Inc.

Lost Marble LLC

Dwango co. Ltd

Blender Foundation

Animaker Inc.

Toon Boom Animation Inc.

Act-3D B.V.

Epic Games Inc.

The Foundry Vision Mongers Ltd

Planetside Software LLC

Bondware Inc

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Animation and VFX industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Animation and VFX industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Animation and VFX output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Animation and VFX output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Animation and VFX market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Animation and VFX market.

Scope of the Report

The global animation & VFX market segmentation focuses on Animation Platform, Type, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Animation Platform

Television and OTT

Films

Advertisement

Gaming

Other Animation Platforms

Segmentation based on Type

2D

3D

Motion Graphics

Stop Motion Animation

Prosthetics

Matte Painting

Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)

Compositing and Green Screen VFX

Others

Segmentation based on End-Users

Media

BFSI

Entertainment

Gaming

Defense

Other End-Users

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

