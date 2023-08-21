Animal Vaccines Market [2023-2031] Research – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis

The “Global Animal Vaccines Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global animal vaccines market size was US$ 8.5 billion in 2021. The global animal vaccines market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Animal Vaccines corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Animal Vaccines industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

Veterinary vaccines play an essential role in keeping both animals and the public safe. Moreover, the growing adoption of pets like dogs and cats and ever-increasing animal population will fuel the growth of the animal vaccine market during the study period.

Rising awareness about the preventive measures to prevent zoonotic diseases will drive market growth. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of diseases such as human rabies, infectious diseases like canine distemper in dogs, foot and mouth disease (FMD), and contagious bovine pleuropneumonia (CBPP) will escalate the demand for animal vaccines in the coming years.

Developments in the medical industry have significantly surged the advancements in recombinant modified live chimeric vaccines, gene-deleted marker vaccines, DNA vaccines, virus-like-particle vaccines, virus vaccines, etc. Thus, it will benefit the global animal vaccines market during the forecast period.

The adverse impact of animal vaccines on the health of humans and animals may limit their demand during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific animal vaccine market is forecast to emerge as the largest market in terms of revenue. It is owing to the growing population in the region. In addition to that, the rising production of vaccines to cater to the healthcare needs of pets is expected to boost the demand for animal vaccines during the forecast period. The availability of cost-effective veterinary vaccinations will also benefit the market in the region. Apart from that, raising awareness about the need for the protection of livestock from mass wipe-outs will upsurge the demand for animal vaccines during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Merck & Co., Inc.

Vaxxinova

Ceva Santé Animale

Sanofi S.A.

Romvac

Zoetis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Biovac

Merial

Anicon Labor GmbH

Nexvet

PHL Associates, Inc.

Hygieia Biological Laboratories

Colorado Serum Company

Pfizer

Arko Laboratories, Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Animal Vaccines industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Animal Vaccines industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Animal Vaccines output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Animal Vaccines output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Animal Vaccines market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Animal Vaccines market.

Market Segmentation

The global animal vaccine market segmentation focuses on Product, Animal Type, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

By Animal Type Outlook

Companion animal Dogs Cats

Livestock animal Cattle Pigs Poultry Sheep Others

Aquaculture

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

