Clean Beauty Market [2023-2031] Industry Size, Shares, Segment and Forecast

The “Global Clean Beauty Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global clean beauty market size was US$ 6,541.2 million in 2021. The global clean beauty market is forecast to grow to US$ 18,021.6 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Clean beauty is the term that defines the purity of the product. Clean beauty means that the product is non-toxic and has all the ingredients mentioned in the labeling. Furthermore, the product is deprived of any harmful ingredients that may harm the skin.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Clean Beauty corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Clean Beauty industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for natural plant-based beauty products is primarily driving the growth of the clean beauty market. In addition to that, growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of clean beauty products will drive the market forward.

The rising awareness about checking labels for ingredients will also benefit the market. In addition, an increasing range of video content informing the benefits of natural ingredients will also contribute to the growth of the clean beauty market.

Increasing cases of skin-related problems, such as dark spots, blemishes, etc., will also escalate the demand for clean products as they boost collagen, diminishes dark spots, and provide perfect moisture to the skin. Thus, it will accelerate the growth of the clean beauty market.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the Asia-Pacific clean beauty market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the rising awareness among the population related to the benefits of natural products. In addition, the presence of efficient medicinal plants in the region will drive the growth of the clean beauty market. The market is also driven by the rapidly increasing consumer spending on natural beauty products. Furthermore, growing advertising related to toxin-free and eco-friendly products will propel this regional market forward. The region is home to one of the prominent cosmetics industries, which will contribute to the global clean beauty product market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

INIKA

Avon

Honest Beauty

ILIAZuii Organic

Burt’s Bees

Kjaer Weis

RMS Beauty Lilah b.,

Juice Beauty

Ere Perez

Mineral Fusion,

allure

Vapour

bareMinerals

Bite Beauty

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Clean Beauty industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Clean Beauty industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Clean Beauty output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Clean Beauty output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Clean Beauty market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Clean Beauty market.

Market Segmentation

The global clean beauty product market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, Skin Type, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Hair Care

Face Products

Skin Care Cleansers Moisturizers Oil & Serums Natural Tanning Others

Oral Care

Makeup

Wrinkle Care Products

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online Sale

Retail Sale

Others

By Skin Type Outlook

Dry

Oily

Normal

Combination

Sensitive

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

