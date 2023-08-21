Animal Model Market [2023-2031] Research Report by Product Type, Application, Region

The “Global Animal Model Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global animal model market size was US$ 1,577.3 million in 2021. The global animal model market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,676.8 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Animal models are used by scientists to study & develop the cure for diseases. In this process, final medicinal drugs are tested on animals before carried out the test on humans.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Animal Model corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Animal Model industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide range of research activities to develop novel drugs will fuel the growth of the global animal model market. Furthermore, an increase in the adoption of CRISPR technology is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for market growth. The CRISPR technology (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is a time-saving procedure process than conventional technique, which will benefit the animal model market.

The model allows the production of mutant models, such as mutant mouse models, which are highly difficult using conventional technology. As a result, it will surge the growth of the animal model market during the study period.

Stringent regulations related to the use of animals in research may limit the growth of the animal model market. On the contrary, growing investments and other initiatives to boost healthcare infrastructure will further boost the growth of the animal model market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific animal model market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing preference for animal testing in R&D activities. Furthermore, government support for the development of new novel drugs will also benefit the animal model market during the study period.

Growing implications of mouse clinical trials (MCTs) and ongoing investments in the research activities will benefit the animal model market. The Asia-Pacific animal model market is expected to witness substantial growth opportunities due to the growing range of innovations, the availability of advanced healthcare systems and the rise in pre-clinical activities by CROs. Thus, all of these factors will drive the animal model market forward.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Animal Model industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Animal Model industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Animal Model output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Animal Model output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Animal Model market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Animal Model market.

