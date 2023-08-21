Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market [2023-2031] Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis

The “Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.
The global anti-fingerprint coating market size was US$ 703.9 million in 2021. The global anti-fingerprint coating market size is forecast to reach US$ 1,105.9 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The anti-fingerprint effect means that fingerprints on the surface can only be visible to the naked eye. Anti-fingerprint coating refers to a clear, colorless, or light-yellow nano-metal polymer composite coating that adheres securely to the stainless steel surface after drying, forming a transparent solid protective film covering. This coating layer is so thin that it is almost undetectable. The sheet will be slightly darker than without the coating. In addition to the AFP benefits, this coating creates a barrier against oxygen and moisture penetration, improving the material’s anti-corrosion and anti-fingerprint properties.
Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.
Large Anti-Fingerprint Coating corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Anti-Fingerprint Coating industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Among the factors driving the global market include growing demand from various end-use industries such as consumer goods, automotive, stainless steel, and building and construction.
- Mounting the need for clear & clean display screens in electronic items and rising requirements for anti-fingerprint coating in ceramic sanitary ware for customer hygiene are factors fueling the global market growth.
- The increased cost of coating and the lack of understanding among the consumer concerning the benefits of coatings may slow down the overall market growth.
Regional Insights
North America is forecast to have a lucrative share in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising adoption of advanced technologies. In addition, the increasing usage of smartphones, spectacles, and sunglasses fuels the demand for anti-fingerprint coatings in North America.
The Asia Pacific region garnered the largest share of the market in 2021. As a result of the growing need for low maintenance costs across various end-user verticals, including consumer goods and automotive. In addition, the rapid expansion of the automotive & construction industries and the extensive production base of the electronic industry. Thus, these factors are forecast to fuel the market growth in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global anti-fingerprint coating market are:
- AGC Inc.
- Daikin Industries, Ltd.
- Essilor International S.A.
- Cytonix LLC
- Izovac Ltd.
- Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.
- NAGASE & CO., LTD.
- Harves Co., Ltd.
- NanoSlic Smart Coatings
- Natoco Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals Co., Ltd
- NANOKOTE PTY LTD.,
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- TAIWAN FLUORO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Other Prominent Players
Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Anti-Fingerprint Coating industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Anti-Fingerprint Coating industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.
Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Anti-Fingerprint Coating market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Anti-Fingerprint Coating market.
Scope of the Report
The global anti-fingerprint coating market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Technology
- Vacuum Deposition
- Sol-Gel
- Others
Segmentation based on Application
- Consumer Goods
- Smartphones
- Televisions and Monitors
- Laptop and Tablets
- Wearables
- Others
- Building and Construction
- Architectural Glass
- Ceramic Sanitaryware
- Automotive
- Infotainment and Central Control System
- Stainless Steel
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the market report are:
- What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?
- Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?
- What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?
- Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?
- What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?
- Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?
- What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?
