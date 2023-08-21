Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market [2023-2031] Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis

The “Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global anti-fingerprint coating market size was US$ 703.9 million in 2021. The global anti-fingerprint coating market size is forecast to reach US$ 1,105.9 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The anti-fingerprint effect means that fingerprints on the surface can only be visible to the naked eye. Anti-fingerprint coating refers to a clear, colorless, or light-yellow nano-metal polymer composite coating that adheres securely to the stainless steel surface after drying, forming a transparent solid protective film covering. This coating layer is so thin that it is almost undetectable. The sheet will be slightly darker than without the coating. In addition to the AFP benefits, this coating creates a barrier against oxygen and moisture penetration, improving the material’s anti-corrosion and anti-fingerprint properties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol876

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Anti-Fingerprint Coating corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Anti-Fingerprint Coating industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include growing demand from various end-use industries such as consumer goods, automotive, stainless steel, and building and construction.

Mounting the need for clear & clean display screens in electronic items and rising requirements for anti-fingerprint coating in ceramic sanitary ware for customer hygiene are factors fueling the global market growth.

The increased cost of coating and the lack of understanding among the consumer concerning the benefits of coatings may slow down the overall market growth.

Regional Insights

North America is forecast to have a lucrative share in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising adoption of advanced technologies. In addition, the increasing usage of smartphones, spectacles, and sunglasses fuels the demand for anti-fingerprint coatings in North America.

The Asia Pacific region garnered the largest share of the market in 2021. As a result of the growing need for low maintenance costs across various end-user verticals, including consumer goods and automotive. In addition, the rapid expansion of the automotive & construction industries and the extensive production base of the electronic industry. Thus, these factors are forecast to fuel the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global anti-fingerprint coating market are:

AGC Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Essilor International S.A.

Cytonix LLC

Izovac Ltd.

Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Harves Co., Ltd.

NanoSlic Smart Coatings

Natoco Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals Co., Ltd

NANOKOTE PTY LTD.,

PPG Industries, Inc.

TAIWAN FLUORO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol876

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Anti-Fingerprint Coating industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Anti-Fingerprint Coating industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Anti-Fingerprint Coating market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Anti-Fingerprint Coating market.

Scope of the Report

The global anti-fingerprint coating market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Vacuum Deposition

Sol-Gel

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Consumer Goods Smartphones Televisions and Monitors Laptop and Tablets Wearables Others

Building and Construction Architectural Glass Ceramic Sanitaryware

Automotive Infotainment and Central Control System

Stainless Steel

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol876

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol876

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

Contact Information:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States

Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)

For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at:https://www.reportocean.com/