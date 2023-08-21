Mobile Analytics Market [2023-2031] Research – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis

The “Global Mobile Analytics Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global mobile analytics market size was US$ 3.7 billion in 2021. The global mobile analytics market size is forecast to reach US$ 23.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Mobile analytics entails evaluating and monitoring data created by mobile platforms and properties, such as mobile sites and apps. Crash monitoring, back-end performance analysis, app version adoption trends, troubleshooting, mobile platform usage data, custom events and alerts, data and system integration, corporate data governance, digital measurement strategy, and operational processes, reporting automation, and real-time analysis and insights are all features of the Mobile Analytics solution.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Mobile Analytics corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Mobile Analytics industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The surge in mobile advertising and the beginning of data analytics and big data fuel the global market growth.

The lack of awareness of the advantages of mobile analytics and rising privacy issues may slow down the overall market growth.

Technical Advances in mobile analytics and growing usage and demand for cloud-based mobile analytics solutions are driving the global market.

The growing penetration of smartphones and increasing demand to receive new and actionable insight into the buyer’s choices are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global mobile analytics market during the forecast period.

Region’s Insights

North America is forecast to hold the maximum share in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising demand for mobile analytics solutions in diverse verticals such as manufacturing, BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, and others. In addition, the increasing input tax credit (ITC) expenditure and technical advances are likely to drive the market in the region. Prominent players are concentrating on establishing mobile analytics solutions to get a competitive edge in the market. Thus, these factors are forecast to fuel the regional market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global mobile analytics market are:

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Google Inc

International Business Machines Corporation

Localytics

Microsoft Corporation

GoodData Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Webtrends

Mixpanel, Inc.

Flurry, Inc.

Comscore, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Mobile Analytics industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Mobile Analytics industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Mobile Analytics output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Mobile Analytics output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Mobile Analytics market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Mobile Analytics market.

Scope of the Report

The global mobile analytics market segmentation focuses on Type, Deployment, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Application Analytics

Campaign Analytics

Service Analytics

Segmentation based on Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Segmentation based on End-Users

Retail

BFSI

Government

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Other End-user Verticals

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

