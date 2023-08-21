Medical Power Supply Market [2023-2031] Research Report by Product Type, Application, Region

The “Global Medical Power Supply Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global medical power supply market size was US$ 1,086.9 million in 2021. The global medical power supply market size is forecast to reach US$ 1,798.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The medical power supply is an energy source that must meet particular standards in order to use for medicinal purposes in a hospital or a residential house. Higher safety standards and less electromagnetic interference require for EMC compliance. Furthermore, power supplies are electrical devices that transform a power source into the necessary shape to ensure compatibility with the equipment being used. Medical gadgets that use these technologies include blood analyzers, X-rays, MRI, patient monitoring, robotic surgical instruments and dentistry equipment, and CT and PET scanners.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Medical Power Supply corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Medical Power Supply industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include the increasing incidence of diseases, easy access to medical treatment, availability of technical support for healthcare, advancement in the standard of living, and the efficiency of the digitally controlled power supply.

The lowered economic wave and adverse regulatory conditions may slow down the overall market growth.

The rising popularity of in-home patient care, increasing medical device market, and growing adoption of mobile medical devices are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the medical power supply market in 2021. As a result of the substantial base of healthcare facilities, mainly hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, and the increasing medical equipment production.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The region is a premium area for manufacturing and sourcing medical products for primary medical device manufacturers. In addition, rising adoption of regular healthcare check-ups and technical advances in medical devices. Additionally, the growing demand for minimally invasive treatments and government approval for medical device expansion and research and development in developing highly advanced medical devices have grown exponentially. Thus, these factors are forecast to drive market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global medical power supply market are:

Delta Electronics Inc.

CUI Inc. (Bel Fuse Inc.)

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Globtek Inc.

Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd

Powerbox International AB

SL Power Electronics Corp.

Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation

TDK-Lambda Corporation

XP Power

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Medical Power Supply industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Medical Power Supply industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Medical Power Supply output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Medical Power Supply output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Medical Power Supply market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Medical Power Supply market.

Scope of the Report

The global medical power supply market segmentation focuses on Technology, Type, Manufacturing Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

AC to DC Power Supply 200W and less 201-500W 501-1,000W 1,001-3,000W 3,001W and above

DC to DC Power Supply 30W and less 31-60W 61W and above



Segmentation based on Type

Open Frame Power Supply

Enclosed Power Supply

Adapter Power Supply

Converters

Segmentation based on Manufacturing Type

Standard Power Supply

Customized Power Supply

CF Rating Power Supply

Segmentation based on Application

Diagnostic, Imaging, and Monitoring Equipment MRI X-Ray System CT Scanner Ultrasound System Mammography System Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Other Diagnostic System

Surgical Equipment Radiofrequency-Based Ablation System Electric and Electroporation Ablation System Light and Laser-Based Ablation System Aesthetic Laser System Opthalmology Laser Devices Other Surgical Equipment



Home Medical Equipment PAP Devices Infusion Pumps Ventricular Assist Devices Pulse Oximeters Portable Nebulizers Portable Suction Device Others

Other Applications

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

