Home Medical Equipment Market [KEY PLAYERS] Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2031

The global home medical equipment market was valued at $26,629 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $41,259 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6%from 2019 to 2026. Home medical equipment are medical devices that offer safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable treatment to the patients. Home medical equipment comprises of various devices that can be easily accessed by the patients or caregivers at home. These include blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, Holter monitors, automated external defibrillators, and several others. The homecare equipment makes it easier for the patients to carry their day to day activities smoothly without the need of visiting hospitals and clinics regularly. This again saves their time and are proven to be cost effective. Further, medical equipment used for mobility assistance are widely being used by the elderly population as well as patients with certain difficulty in mobility. In addition, due to an increase in incidence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), oxygen-related products in home medical equipment are gaining considerable traction.

The growth of the global home medical equipment market is driven by the increase in incidence of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population. Furthermore, cost-effectiveness of home medical devices and technological advancements are expected to fuel the market growth. However, surge in concerns related to patient safety and difficulty in adapting to medical devicesrestrainthe growth. The growth potentially the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to provide numerous opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The global home medical equipment market is segmented into functionality and region. Based on functionality, it is divided into therapeutic equipment, patient monitoring equipment, and mobility assist &patient support equipment. The therapeutic equipment is further classified into home respiratory therapy equipment, home IV equipment, home dialysis equipment, and other home therapeutic equipment. The market by home respiratory equipment is sub-divided into continuous positive airway pressure equipment, oxygen delivery equipment, ventilators, nebulizers, and humidifiers. The continuous positive airway pressure equipment is categorized into CPAP machines, CPAP masks & related interfaces, CPAP accessories, and oxygen delivery equipment. The market based on oxygen delivery equipment is classified into oxygen concentrators, home liquid oxygen containers, oxygen cannula, and other home oxygen delivery equipment. Based on home IV equipment, the market is divided into IV pumps, IV administration, and IV accessories. The market on the basis of home dialysis equipment is categorized into home peritoneal dialysis product and home hemolysis product.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis by product elucidates the various types of home medical equipment used for the treatment of diverse chronic diseases.

– Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Baxter International Inc.

– Braun Melsungen AG

– Beckton Dickson And Company

– General Electric Company

– Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

– Invacare Corporation

– Johnson & Johnson

– Medtronic Plc

– Smith & Nephew Plc

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY FUNCTIONALITY

– Therapeutic Equipment

o Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment

– Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Equipment

– CPAP Machines

– CPAP Masks & Related Interfaces

– CPAP Accessories

– Oxygen Delivery Equipment

– Oxygen Concentrators

– Home Liquid Oxygen Containers

– Oxygen Cannula

– Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment

– Ventilators

– Nebulizers

– Humidifiers

o Home IV Equipment

– IV Pumps

– IV Administration

– IV Accessories

o Home Dialysis Equipment

– Home Peritoneal Dialysis Product

– Home Hemolysis Product

o Other Home Therapeutic Equipment

– Home Physical Therapy Equipment

– Home Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

– Home Braces & Related Products

– Home Enteral Feeding Products

– Home Automated External Defibrillators

– Home Muscle & Nerve Stimulators

– Patient Monitoring Equipment

o Blood Glucose Monitors

o Blood Pressure Monitors

o Holter Monitors

o Peak Flow Monitors

o Apnea Monitors

o Heart Rate Monitors

o Baby Monitors

o Electronic Thermometers

o Coagulation Monitors

– Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment

o Wheelchairs

– Manual Wheelchairs

– Powered Wheelchairs

o Mobility Scooters

– Walking Assist Devices

– Walkers & Rollators

– Canes & Walking Sticks

– Crutches

o Medical Furniture

– Lift Chairs

– Medical Beds

– Stair Lifts

– Medical Furniture Accessories

o Bathroom Safety Equipment

– Bars, Grips & Rails

– Shower Chairs

– Elevated Toilet Seats

– Commodes

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

– Pharmacies

– Retail Medical Stores

– Online Retailers

BY REGION

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– France

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Norway

– Russia

– Sweden

– Switzerland

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– New Zealand

– Taiwan

– Thailand

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Arabia

– South Africa

– Chile

– Columbia

– Egypt

– Iran

– Israel

– Turkey

– Venezuela

– Rest of LAMEA

