Video shows drunk driver crash into moving train in east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 20-year-old man escaped with only minor injuries after driving over the legal alcohol limit and t-boning a moving train in Hualien.

Police said the man drove into the Taroko Express train carrying 700 passengers and crew just north of central Hualien just before 7 p.m. on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 20). The driver was the only one injured, per CNA, and those aboard the train were delayed about 80 minutes.

A video of the incident shows the man’s vehicle breaking through a barrier arm and hitting the train head-on as it passes through a level crossing. After the train passed the crossing, passersby helped the man out of his vehicle, and he walked away.

Police said the driver returned a breath alcohol reading above the legal limit and will be charged with endangering the public. Railway police appealed to the public to refrain from driving after drinking alcohol, and they will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for drunk driving.