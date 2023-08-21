Photo of the Day: Canadian artist's sculpture commemorating Taiwan Indigenous people

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To draw attention to the recently opened Alangyi Historic Trail (阿塱壹古道), Canadian artist Dave Hind was invited to create a sculpture commemorating Paiwan Indigenous people and their unique connection to the ocean.

Hind arrived in Taitung earlier this year and began interacting with the Nantian Tribal Village, a Paiwan settlement that lives off the sea, and took a special interest in their tradition of hand tattooing. After a month of exchange, Hind began creating a sculpture using recycled waste material, in particular scrap iron and metal, found on the beach, per the Taitung County Government press release.



Artist creates sculpture from flotsam and jetsam found on the beach. (Taitung County Government photo)

The sculpture is named "Giant Hand" (巨手) and is intended to draw more attention to environmental and cultural issues. Hind welcomes visitors to photograph and share the work on social media, and visit the beautiful ocean beach in Nantian Village, Daren Township, Taitung County.

The Taitung County Government reminds the public that the sculpture is a work of art that should not be touched. It also warned the public to refrain from climbing or hanging personal items on the sculpture.



Local officials celebrate the completion of the sculpture. (Taitung County Government photo)